State AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger request new trial date in Dec



FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

August 1, 2019

(Reuters) – An attorney for the state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping T-Mobile U.S. Inc’s <TMUS.O> $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp <S.N> has requested a new trial date for the case.

In a letter to Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger dated July 31, attorney Glenn Pomerantz said the states are requesting a new trial-ready date of Dec. 9, adding that the Oct. 7 trial date proposed earlier is “unworkable”.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)