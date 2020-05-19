Starbucks says reopening many stores in Japan



FILE PHOTO: A staff member wearing a protective face mask is seen at Starbucks, after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

May 19, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Starbucks Coffee Japan said it was reopening many of its stores in Japan, including Tokyo, starting on Tuesday, although many of them will be limited to take-out and drive-through services.

Starbucks <SBUX.O> has around 1,550 stores in Japan.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kim Coghill)