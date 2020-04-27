Starbucks says in partnership with Sequoia Capital China for investments



BEIJING (Reuters) – Starbucks on Monday said it has entered a strategic partnership with investment firm Sequoia Capital China that will see the two companies make strategic co-investments in China’s technology sector.

The U.S. coffee giant said in a statement that the partnership will create opportunities for it to evolve its business in China and the two will also be able to obtain early access to ideas in the retail marketplace.

