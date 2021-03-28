Trending

Stabbing in Vancouver, Canada library leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:21 PM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

A man is in custody after allegedly going on a stabbing spree at a library in Vancouver, Canada.

According to reports on Saturday, witnesses said the man appeared to attack anyone who simply crossed his path. One woman was reported dead, with six others injured.

Members of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair called it a “senseless act of violence.”

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s who has had run-ins with the police before.

“So our suspect, I can tell you that he’s had police interactions in the past,” Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said. “He does have a criminal record and obviously one of the priorities is to look into his past. And I said it before, but the question of why?”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said all Canadians are keeping the victims in their thoughts and wishing them a speedy recovery.

