Stabbing in Vancouver, Canada library leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

A man is in custody after allegedly going on a stabbing spree at a library in Vancouver, Canada.

According to reports on Saturday, witnesses said the man appeared to attack anyone who simply crossed his path. One woman was reported dead, with six others injured.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair called it a “senseless act of violence.”

We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news of the senseless act of violence in North Vancouver today.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s who has had run-ins with the police before.

“So our suspect, I can tell you that he’s had police interactions in the past,” Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said. “He does have a criminal record and obviously one of the priorities is to look into his past. And I said it before, but the question of why?”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said all Canadians are keeping the victims in their thoughts and wishing them a speedy recovery.