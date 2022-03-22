Sri Lanka to hire global law firm to aid debt restructuring-official



People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country's economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country's economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

March 22, 2022

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka will hire a global law firm to give technical assistance on debt restructuring as it prepares to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a top official said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet made the decision on Monday, spokesman Ramesh Pathirana told reporters.

Sri Lanka will be starting official talks with the IMF in mid-April.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Swati Bhat and Neil Fullick)