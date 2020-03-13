Spring training roundup: Yankees top Nats before play halted



March 13, 2020

On a day when Major League Baseball canceled the rest of its spring training schedule, the visiting New York Yankees relied on three-run innings in the fifth and eighth and collected 11 hits to beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Second baseman Tyler Wade hit a two-run homer in the fifth to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead after designated hitter Chris Iannetta drove in their first run with a double.

The Yankees never trailed after the fifth as reliever David Hale allowed only one hit over three scoreless innings.

Patrick Corbin had a strong start for the Nationals, allowing only one hit and striking out three with no walks.

Washington’s Victor Robles hit a solo homer off Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga in the third.

Eight previously scheduled games were canceled.

Cardinals 3, Marlins 0

Dennis Ortega capped a three-run sixth with a two-run single and Adam Wainwright allowed only two hits and struck out three over five scoreless innings as St. Louis shut out visiting Miami in Jupiter, Fla. Matt Joyce had two of Miami’s four hits.

Phillies 8, Rays 4

Josh Harrison and Roman Quinn homered in the four-run second and Neil Walker added a solo shot in the third as visiting Philadelphia collected 13 hits and rolled to a win over Tampa Bay at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla. Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer in the fourth for Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays 7, Pirates 5

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette brought Toronto back from a 3-0 deficit with solo home runs and Brock Lundquist added a tiebreaking, two-run single in the sixth in a win over host Pittsburgh in Bradenton, Fla. Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds hit solo homers for Pittsburgh.

Braves 5, Tigers 3

Riley Unroe hit a seventh-inning home run and Atlanta added three runs in the ninth, then held off Detroit, which scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. Jonathan Schoop homered for Detroit.

–Field Level Media