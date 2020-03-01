Spring training roundup: Yankees’ Cole sharp in second outing



Gerrit Cole tossed 2 2/3 shutout innings in his second spring outing to help the New York Yankees record an 8-2 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Tampa, Fla.

The right-handed Cole gave up two hits and struck out two while throwing 24 of his 30 pitches for strikes. Cole joined the Yankees as a free agent in the offseason by signing a nine-year, $324 million contract.

Gleyber Torres drilled a three-run homer in a five-run fifth inning as New York’s split squad took control.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd struck out four and allowed two hits and one walk in three scoreless innings.

Mets 2, Astros 1

Jake Hager and Max Moroff stroked run-scoring doubles in the top of the ninth inning to lift New York over host Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Kyle Tucker’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning plated the Astros’ lone run.

Orioles 12, Marlins 6

Chris Davis slugged a three-run homer and Pedro Severino and Richard Urena added solo blasts to help Baltimore beat visiting Miami at Sarasota, Fla. Christian Lopes homered for the Marlins.

Blue Jays 6, Phillies 5

Ruben Tejada hit a tying two-run homer in the seventh inning and Andy Burns singled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth as host Toronto rallied past Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. Nick Martini and Logan Forsythe clubbed solo homers for the Phillies.

Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

Paul DeJong homered and Tommy Edman drove in two runs as St. Louis knocked off visiting Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Luis Garcia lined a two-run homer for the Nationals.

Yankees (ss) 5, Red Sox 2

Erik Kratz reached base three times on two hits and a walk and also knocked in one run to help visiting New York defeat Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez struck out six and gave up two hits over three scoreless innings.

Athletics (ss) 8, Indians (ss) 6

Tony Kemp had three hits and Matt Chapman was among three players to drive in two runs as Oakland defeated Cleveland in Las Vegas. Francisco Lindor had two hits and drove in two runs, and Bobby Bradley hit his second spring homer for Cleveland.

Dodgers 14, Rockies 2

Los Angeles scored 11 runs in the fifth inning, with three of the runs coming on a pair of home runs from Cody Thomas, as Los Angeles routed host Colorado near Scottsdale, Ariz. Austin Barnes also homered for the Dodgers, and Walker Buehler pitched two scoreless innings. The Rockies had only four hits.

Royals 9, Mariners 6

Hunter Dozier had two hits and scored a run in Kansas City’s win over host Seattle in Peoria, Ariz. Collin Cowgill had two hits, including a home run, and left-hander Marco Gonzales pitched three scoreless innings for the Mariners.

Padres 7, Reds 3

Jason Vosler had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs as San Diego defeated host Cincinnati in Goodyear, Ariz. Abraham Almonte also had three hits, and Dinelson Lamet pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the Padres. Alfredo Rodriguez homered for the Reds.

Athletics (ss) 8, Indians (ss) 7

Robbie Grossman hit a home run and drove in three runs, and right-hander Paul Blackburn pitched three scoreless innings as host Oakland edged Cleveland in Mesa, Ariz. Carlos Santana had two hits, including a triple, and scored a run for Cleveland.

Dodgers (ss) 7, Diamondbacks 4

Justin Turner had two hits and drove in two runs, Luke Raley hit a two-run home run, and Ross Stripling threw two scoreless innings as host Los Angeles defeated Arizona in Phoenix. Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer, and Eduardo Escobar had a hit and drove in a run for the Diamondbacks.

Brewers 4, Cubs 3

Logan Morrison hit a three-run home run, Orlando Arcia added a solo shot, and Freddy Peralta pitched three scoreless innings as Milwaukee defeated host Chicago in Mesa, Ariz. Kyle Schwarber had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Cubs.

Angels 10, Giants 3

Jason Castro smacked a three-run homer and Matt Thaiss added a two-run blast as Los Angeles beat host San Francisco in Scottsdale, Ariz. Giants lefty Drew Smyly and Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy each pitched two scoreless innings. Bundy struck out three.

Rangers 7, White Sox 6

Ronald Guzman and Blake Swihart each hit home runs for host Texas, which edged Chicago in Surprise, Ariz. Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run home run and Luis Robert added a solo shot among his two hits for the White Sox.

Braves 12, Rays 0

Max Fried pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and Atlanta cruised to a lopsided win over Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte, Fla. Peter O’Brien, Cristian Pache and Greyson Jenista each went deep for the Braves.

Pirates 2, Twins 0

Jose Osuna and Kevin Kramer drove in one run apiece, and Pittsburgh beat Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla. The loss spoiled a strong start by Twins right-hander Jose Berrios, who struck out two over three scoreless innings.

