Spring training roundup: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powers Toronto past Phillies



FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) smiles during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

March 18, 2021

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead an attack in which seven Blue Jays had at least two hits and eight drove in at least one run in a 14-5 throttling of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla.

George Springer, Josh Palacios, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez, Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk each had two hits, with Biggio, Grichuk and Semien also driving in two runs apiece.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was rocked, allowing six earned runs with two walks and a strikeout in just 2 2/3 innings. Matt Vierling hit a two-run homer and Jean Segura went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Phillies.

Red Sox 5, Braves 3

Connor Wong hit a solo home run and Josh Ockimey added a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Boston to a win over Atlanta in Fort Myers, Fla. The Braves scored all of their runs on a home run by Marcell Ozuna.

Rays 7, Orioles 1 (7)

Mike Zunino hit a three-run home run and Ryan Yarbrough pitched three scoreless innings to lead Tampa Bay to win over Baltimore in Port Charlotte, Fla. Orioles reliever Eric Hanhold recorded just two outs and allowed six earned runs in the second inning after starter Felix Hernandez pitched a scoreless first with two strikeouts.

Yankees 7, Tigers 4

Clint Frazier went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBIs and Mike Tauchman added a two-run homer to power New York to a win over Detroit in Lakeland, Fla. Renato Nunez, JaCoby Jones and Akil Baddoo hit solo home runs for the Tigers.

Pirates 4, Twins 2

Kevin Newman went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Dustin Fowler added two hits as Pittsburgh defeated Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla. Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios allowed four earned runs and eight hits in four innings with just one strikeout and a walk.

Mets 8, Astros 3

Dom Smith, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor all hit home runs and starting pitcher Jacob deGrom allowed one earned run to go along with six strikeouts and no walks in four innings to pace New York over Houston in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Astros were led by Jeremy Pena, who hit a solo home run, and Taylor Jones, who hit a two-run double.

Brewers 7, Dodgers 2

Kolten Wong, Luis Urias, Luke Maile and Zach Green each hit solo home runs and starting pitcher Josh Lindblom allowed just two hits to go along with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings to power Milwaukee to win over Los Angeles in Phoenix, Ariz. The Dodgers avoided the shutout when Matt Davidson hit a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Diamondbacks 12, A’s 3

Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three RBIs and two runs scored and Ketel Marte added a solo home run as Arizona cruised past Oakland in Scottsdale, Ariz. Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder hit solo homers for the A’s, but starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo allowed five earned runs on five hits to go along with three strikeouts and a walk in just 2 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media