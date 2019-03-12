Spring training roundup: Snell fans Harper as Rays rout Phillies



Mar 11, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

March 12, 2019

Left-hander Blake Snell, the best bargain in baseball, struck out Bryce Harper in a highly anticipated matchup as the Tampa Bay Rays cruised to an 8-2 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Clearwater Fla.

Snell, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, had his contract renewed for $573,700, a raise of just $15,500. But Harper, who landed a $330 million contract over 13 seasons to join the Phillies, was overmatched and struck out looking on three pitches during their first-inning matchup.

“He’s good,” Harper told reporters afterward. “I was just happy to go out there and face a guy like him, see some (velocity), see some off-speed as well and just see one of the best in baseball. It’s always fun to be able to do that, whether it’s the third game in spring or the middle of the season. It’s good to see.”

Snell struck out two while tossing two perfect innings. Avisail Garcia homered and had three RBIs for Tampa Bay.

Cardinals 3, Nationals 2

Paul Goldschmidt lined a tiebreaking two-run double in the third inning as St. Louis edged visiting Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Juan Soto and Kurt Suzuki had run-scoring singles for the Nationals.

Braves 6, Pirates 2

Ronald Acuna Jr. clubbed a two-run homer and reached base three times to lead Atlanta past visiting Pittsburgh at Kissimmee, Fla. Colin Moran and Patrick Kivlehan had RBI singles for the Pirates.

Tigers 3, Twins 0

JaCoby Jones drilled a two-run homer to help Detroit blank host Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. The Twins had just three hits against four Tigers’ hurlers.

Astros 6, Mets 3

Kyle Tucker delivered the tiebreaking two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Houston knock off New York at West Palm Beach, Fla. Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a RBI for the Mets.

Brewers 8, White Sox 5

Ryan Braun belted a two-run blast for his first homer of the spring and Cory Spangenberg added a three-run blast as host Milwaukee knocked off Chicago at Phoenix, Ariz. Adam Engel homered for the White Sox.

Giants 4, Dodgers 1

Joey Bart delivered a tiebreaking three-run double in the top of the ninth inning as San Francisco defeated host Los Angeles at Phoenix, Ariz. Justin Turner’s first-inning sacrifice fly plated the Dodgers’ lone run.

Rockies 6, Athletics 3

Noel Cuevas hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and Ian Desmond and Elliot Soto also went deep as Colorado beat visiting Oakland at Scottsdale, Ariz. Mark Canha had a two-run single and Marcus Semien went 3-for-3 for the Athletics.

Angels 12, Rangers 11

Jack Kruger homered and drove in six runs as Los Angeles outlasted host Texas at Surprise, Ariz. Hunter Pence and Preston Beck went deep for the Rangers.

Indians 5, Reds 5

Eric Haase hit a tying two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to allow Cleveland to play Cincinnati to a draw at Goodyear, Ariz. Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp homered for the Reds.

