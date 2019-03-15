Spring training roundup: Red Sox’s Pearce hits two HRs



March 15, 2019

Steve Pearce got back to his World Series form on Thursday, hitting two home runs for the Boston Red Sox in a 4-4 spring training tie with the Detroit Tigers at Lakeland, Fla.

Pearce, who hit two home runs in the Red Sox’s Game 5 title-clinching win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October, went deep in the fourth and sixth innings for his first two homers of the spring.

Grayson Greiner had a two-run double for the Tigers.

Yankees 1, Blue Jays 1

New York right-hander Luis Cessa gave up two hits over four scoreless innings in the tie at Dunedin, Fla. Blue Jays starter Matt Shoemaker gave up just one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings for Toronto.

Nationals 10, Twins (ss) 4

Juan Soto and Victor Robles each hit home runs as Washington grabbed an early 5-0 lead and cruised to the victory at Fort Myers, Fla. Eddie Rosario, Mitch Garver and Trevor Larnach all hit home runs for Minnesota.

Phillies (ss) 4, Rays 3

Gift Ngoepe hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Dylan Cozens added a solo shot in the eighth as Philadelphia rallied for a victory at Port Charlotte, Fla. Mike Zunino hit a home run for Tampa Bay.

Mets 1, Cardinals 1

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha gave up five hits over five scoreless innings in the tie at Jupiter, Fla. New York starter Zack Wheeler gave up just two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Marlins 12, Astros 6

Chad Wallach and Dixon Machado each hit home runs as Miami scored 10 runs in the first six innings and cruised to a victory at West Palm Beach, Fla. Robinson Chirinos, Tyler White and Alex Bregman hit home runs for Houston.

Twins (ss) 7, Orioles 6

Ronald Torreyes hit a home run and Jacob Pearson hit the go-ahead single in the ninth inning as Minnesota won at Sarasota, Fla. Cedric Mullins and Jace Peterson hit home runs for Baltimore.

Pirates 11, Phillies (ss) 2

Adam Frazier, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte, Kevin Newman and Colin Moran hit home runs for Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Shane Robinson went deep for Philadelphia.

Diamondbacks 3, Giants 0

Luke Weaver gave up three hits over five scoreless innings with four strikeouts as Arizona won at Scottsdale, Ariz. Dereck Rodriguez gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings for San Francisco.

Reds 3, Dodgers (ss) 3

Phillip Ervin hit a home run and Sonny Gray pitched three scoreless innings as Cincinnati and Los Angeles played to a tie at Glendale, Ariz. Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up two runs on five hits over four innings, the first runs he has allowed this spring, for the Dodgers.

Rangers (ss) 5, Royals 4

Danny Santana hit a home run and Elvis Andrus had three hits as Texas held on for the victory at Surprise, Ariz. Cheslor Cuthbert had two hits and Adalberto Mondesi had two RBIs for Kansas City.

Angels 7, Brewers 7

Jake Hager walked with the bases loaded and Lucas Erceg brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Milwaukee rallied for the tie at Phoenix. Justin Bour hit a home run for Los Angeles.

Indians 9, Rockies 3

Daniel Johnson hit a grand slam and Shane Bieber struck out eight over five scoreless innings as Cleveland won at Goodyear, Ariz. Ryan McMahon had two hits for Colorado.

Cubs 2, Rangers (ss) 1

Ryan Court’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly scored LeDarious Clark as Chicago earned the victory at Mesa, Ariz. Adrian Sampson pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Texas.

Dodgers (ss) 12, Padres 0

Brad Miller and Cody Bellinger crushed two-run home runs as Los Angeles blitzed San Diego at Peoria, Ariz. Austin Barnes added a solo shot for the Dodgers, and Joc Pederson hit a three-run double to spark a six-run third inning.

