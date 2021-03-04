Spring training roundup: Red Sox power way past Rays



Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers all smacked homers during a six-run third inning as the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Rays on Tuesday at Fort Myers, Fla.

Yairo Munoz smacked a two-run homer in the second inning for Boston. Hernandez and Duran hit solo shots in the third while Devers hit a two-run blast and Jonathan Arauz capped the frame with a two-run double to give the Red Sox an 8-0 lead.

Kevin Padlo hit a solo blast in the sixth inning for Tampa Bay. David Hess served up all four homers while allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Yankees 4, Orioles 2 (7 innings)

Mike Ford delivered a two-run double during a three-run fourth-inning uprising as visiting New York knocked off Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Trey Mancini and Cedric Mullins drove in runs for the Orioles.

Mets 2, Astros 0 (7 innings)

Jeff McNeil and Albert Almora Jr. each homered as New York beat visiting Houston at Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Astros had just four hits and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Tigers 6, Pirates 1 (5 innings)

Prized prospect Casey Mize struck out three in two scoreless innings to help Detroit beat host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Willi Castro homered and had three RBIs for the Tigers, while Todd Frazier homered for the Pirates.

Blue Jays 4, Phillies 2 (6 innings)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered and Steven Matz allowed one hit in two scoreless innings as Toronto defeated visiting Philadelphia at Dunedin, Fla. Darick Hall had a two-run double for the Phillies.

Braves 6, Twins 0 (7 innings)

Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run homer to help host Atlanta blank Minnesota at Venice, Fla. The Twins were limited to five singles by six Braves’ hurlers.

Cardinals 0, Marlins 0 (7 innings)

Adam Wainwright retired all six batters he faced as St. Louis and host Miami played to a scoreless tie at Jupiter, Fla. Marlins starter Pablo Lopez allowed two hits in his two innings.

–Field Level Media