Spring training roundup: Rays smack six homers



Mar 10, 2019; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Mike Zunino (10) and shortstop Daniel Robertson (28) talk on the field prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

March 11, 2019

The Tampa Bay Rays clobbered six solo home runs while cruising to an 8-1 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Guillermo Heredia went deep twice, while Joey Wendle, Mike Zunino, Avisail Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe each did so once. Zunino added an RBI double, and Wendle and Ji-Man Choi each had two hits as well.

Rick Porcello, Hector Velazquez and Brandon Workman each surrendered two homers for the Red Sox. Velazquez allowed four runs on six hits in two innings, though he struck out two.

Yankees (ss) 6, Pirates 5

Zack Zehner’s two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted New York to a victory over visiting Pittsburgh in Tampa. Gio Urshela also went yard for the Yankees, while Jung Ho Kang and Francisco Cervelli each homered for the Pirates.

Phillies 8, Orioles 5

Jonathan Guzman broke a tie with an eighth-inning RBI double, and Trevor Plouffe followed with a two-run homer for insurance as visiting Philadelphia downed Baltimore in Sarasota, Fla. Jonathan Villar went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Orioles.

Marlins 5, Braves 2

Peter O’Brien had an RBI single and a grand slam to account for all five of Miami’s runs in a win over visiting Atlanta in Jupiter, Fla. Sandy Alcantara struck out five while allowing two hits and two walks in 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Braves.

Nationals 6, Astros 4

Brothers Spencer and Carter Kieboom each hit RBI doubles to help visiting Washington to a 6-0 lead, and Houston’s late rally wasn’t enough in West Palm Beach, Fla. Abraham Toro had an RBI double in the seventh and RBI single in the ninth to help the Astros close the gap.

Blue Jays 10, Twins 1

Bo Bichette cracked two home runs and a double, and Cavan Biggio also homered as visiting Toronto cruised past Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla. Twins starter Jake Odorizzi allowed five runs on four hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Mets 9, Cardinals 1

Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil and Travis d’Arnaud all went deep as New York coasted to a victory over visiting St. Louis in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Dylan Carlson homered for the Cardinals.

Padres 11, Royals 6

Aderlin Rodriguez had a grand slam and an RBI double, and Jose Pirela homered twice as visiting San Diego scored 11 unanswered runs to beat Kansas City in Surprise, Ariz. Whit Merrifield, Cam Gallagher and Adalberto Mondesi each homered to help the Royals take a 6-0 lead after two innings.

Brewers 7, Cubs 5

Ben Gamel and Tyler Saladino hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to help Milwaukee come from five runs down to beat visiting Chicago in Phoenix. Orlando Arcia hit a three-run shot to jumpstart the rally, after Cristhian Adames’ three-run triple put the Cubs up 5-0.

Rangers 7, Giants (ss) 6

Hunter Pence hit a solo homer against his former team, and visiting Texas overcame four errors to beat San Francisco in Scottsdale, Ariz. Mike Gerber hit a two-run triple with two outs in the ninth inning to get within one run, but Henry Ramos struck out to end the game.

Athletics 5 (ss), Giants (ss) 4

Chad Pinder, Marcus Semien and Mark Canha each went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Canha’s walk-off single lifted Oakland over visiting San Francisco. Aramis Garcia had an RBI single and a home run for the Giants.

Athletics (ss) 7, White Sox 6

Josh Phegley had a homer and an RBI double in Oakland’s victory over Chicago in Phoenix. Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Yoan Moncada homered for the White Sox.

Indians 16, Mariners (ss) 2

Oscar Mercado went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and an RBI double as visiting Cleveland pummeled Seattle in Peoria, Ariz. Ryon Healy and Jay Bruce each hit solo homers for the Mariners.

Diamondbacks (ss) 3, Reds 2

Caleb Joseph’s three-run shot in the fourth inning accounted for visiting Arizona’s only scoring in a victory over Cincinnati in Goodyear, Ariz. Kyle Wren knocked in an RBI double for the Reds.

Dodgers 3, Rockies (ss) 1

Justin Turner had an RBI double and Max Muncy hit a two-run double to carry visiting Los Angeles over Colorado in Scottsdale, Ariz. Mark Reynolds’ solo shot accounted for the Rockies’ only run.

Mariners (ss) 9, Angels 9

Jared Walsh’s two-run double capped a six-run, ninth-inning rally as Los Angeles overcame a seven-run deficit to tie Seattle in Tempe, Ariz. Joe DeCarlo’s three-run double began a five-run eighth inning by the Mariners that had given them a 9-2 lead.

Diamondbacks (ss) 5, Rockies 2

Eduardo Escobar had a pair of RBI doubles, and Kevin Cron and Ildemaro Vargas each homered to help Arizona beat visiting Colorado in Monterrey, Mexico. The Rockies had just three hits, scoring on Pat Valaika’s sacrifice fly and a throwing error by Cron.

Yankees (ss) 2, Tigers 2

Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer, and Hector Sanchez tied the game with an RBI walk in the eighth inning as Detroit tied New York in Lakeland, Fla. Brandon Wagner homered for the Yankees.

–Field Level Media