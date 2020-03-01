Spring training roundup: Mets’ deGrom sharp in debut



Mar 1, 2020; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull (56) pitching against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

New York ace right-hander Jacob deGrom allowed one hit in three scoreless innings in his spring debut to help a Mets’ split squad record a 3-1 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The 31-year-old deGrom, who has won back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards, struck out two and didn’t issue a walk in his 33-pitch effort.

Robinson Cano delivered a two-run single in the first inning and Michael Conforto launched a solo homer to right in the sixth to account for the New York runs.

Welington Castillo’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly plated Washington’s run.

Rays 8, Twins 2

Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer, Joey Wendle cracked a two-run blast and Dalton Kelly socked a solo shot as Tampa Bay defeated visiting Minnesota at Port Charlotte, Fla. Royce Lewis smacked a two-run homer for the Twins.

Marlins 7, Mets (ss) 1

Jonathan Villar slugged a two-run homer and Miguel Rojas delivered a two-run double as Miami routed visiting New York at Jupiter, Fla. Right-hander Michael Wacha gave up two hits in three scoreless innings for the Mets.

Orioles 3, Phillies 2

Rio Ruiz hit a solo homer and Stevie Wilkerson added a run-scoring single later in the fourth inning as Baltimore beat host Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla. Josh Harrison homered for the Phillies.

Red Sox 4, Braves 2

Rafael Devers slugged a two-run homer to help Boston edge visiting Atlanta at Fort Myers, Fla. The Braves, who scored twice in the ninth inning, had just four hits.

Tigers 10, Yankees 4

Ryan Kreidler belted a tiebreaking grand slam during a six-run, seventh-inning uprising as Detroit knocked off visiting New York at Lakeland, Fla. Rosell Herrera delivered a two-run double during a four-run fifth inning for the Yankees.

Astros 5, Cardinals 4

Jake Adams and Chuckie Robinson drew back-to-back, bases-loaded walks with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as Houston slipped by St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Tyler O’Neill and Dennis Ortega smacked solo shots for the Cardinals.

Pirates 13, Blue Jays 9

Gregory Polanco, Lolo Sanchez and Oneil Cruz each homered during a four-run seventh inning to help Pittsburgh defeat visiting Toronto at Bradenton, Fla. The Blue Jays slugged five homers, including two-run blasts from Bo Bichette and Joe Panik and a solo shot from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

–Field Level Media