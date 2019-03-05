Spring training roundup: Marlins’ Brinson hits two more HRs



FILE PHOTO: Mar 1, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson (9) stretches in the outfield before a game against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Mar 1, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson (9) stretches in the outfield before a game against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

March 5, 2019

Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson continued his home run tear Monday, going deep twice as the Marlins earned a 9-8 victory over the Washington Nationals in Jupiter, Fla.

It was the second multi-homer game of the spring for Brinson, who has five long balls in Grapefruit League play. Brinson, 24, hit 11 major league home runs last season after hitting two in 21 games in 2017.

The Marlins won the game on Isaac Galloway’s game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning. Jacob Wilson hit a home run for the Nationals.

Red Sox 9, Mets (ss) 3

Gorkys Hernandez hit a three-run home run as Boston rolled to victory at Port St. Lucie, Fla. New York starter Steven Matz was roughed up for four runs on five hits over 2 2/3 innings. Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow had two hits while starting in left field for the Mets.

Orioles 9, Twins 4

C.J. Cron hit two home runs and Jordany Valdespin hit another, but Minnesota lost to Baltimore at Fort Myers, Fla. Renato Nunez and Martin Cervenka came off the bench to hit home runs for the Orioles.

Mets (ss) 7, Astros (ss) 4

Pete Alonso and David Thompson each hit a home run as New York won at West Palm Beach, Fla. Houston starter Rogelio Armenteros pitched three scoreless innings, and George Springer and Alex Bregman went deep for the Astros.

Astros (ss) 4, Braves 3

Derek Fisher and Nick Tanielu each hit home runs as Houston grabbed an early lead and held on at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Sean Kazmar Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. each went deep for Atlanta

Tigers 9, Cardinals 5

Detroit showed its power potential as Mikie Mahtook hit two home runs, while Kade Scivicque, Jeimer Candelario and Jordy Mercer each added one in a victory at Lakeland, Fla. Kolten Wong and Rangel Ravelo homered for St. Louis.

Reds (ss) 3, Diamondbacks 3

Matt Kemp hit his second home run of the spring for Cincinnati, and his replacement in left field, Courtney Hawkins, also went deep at Scottsdale, Ariz. David Peralta had a pair of hits for Arizona.

Padres 8, Indians 0

Manny Machado doubled for his first hit of the spring, and left-hander Joey Lucchesi fired three scoreless innings as San Diego won easily at Peoria, Ariz. Greg Allen had two hits for Cleveland.

Rockies 4, Rangers 4

Colton Welker hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to help Colorado to a tie at Surprise, Ariz. Rougned Odor and Bubba Thompson each hit home runs for Texas.

Dodgers 8, Giants 2

Edwin Rios hit a home run and Julio Urias struck out three over two innings as Los Angeles won at Scottsdale, Ariz. Jeff Samardzija pitched three scoreless innings for San Francisco.

Cubs 9, Reds (ss) 1

Albert Almora Jr. hit his first home run of the spring, and Alec Mills pitched two scoreless innings in a start as Chicago won at Goodyear, Ariz. Aristides Aquino hit a home run for Cincinnati’s only score.

White Sox 6, Angels 6

Laz Rivera came off the bench to hit a home run as Chicago rallied for the tie at Glendale, Ariz. Jarrett Parker and Kaleb Cowart each hit home runs for Los Angeles.

–Field Level Media