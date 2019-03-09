Spring training roundup: Harper walks twice in Phillies debut



Mar 9, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA;Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) walks up to bat during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

March 9, 2019

Bryce Harper walked twice in two at-bats of his Philadelphia Phillies debut, but the Toronto Blue Jays walked away with an 8-7 victory at Clearwater, Fla.

In the game as the designated hitter, Harper took a pair of five-pitch free passes. After his first-inning walk, Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run home run. Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, is next expected to play Monday.

“It was just fun to be out there with the guys and be in front of the fan base,” Harper said afterward. “I got some dirt under my cleats and got in the batter’s box again to compete. That’s something I love to do and that’s what it is all about.”

The Blue Jays moved out front in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI double from Andy Burns.

Astros 9, Cardinals 3

Nick Tanielu and Jack Mayfield hit home runs as Houston used a seven-run sixth inning to earn the victory at Jupiter, Fla. Tommy Edman hit a home run for St. Louis, while starter Adam Wainwright threw four scoreless innings.

Braves 6, Tigers 4

Sean Kazmar Jr., Cristian Pache and Jefrey Ramos all hit home runs as Atlanta won at Lakeland, Fla. Christin Stewart drove in two runs for Detroit.

Orioles (ss) 17, Rays 15

Austin Hays hit a home run, his third of the spring, on a day when Baltimore went deep four times to win a slugfest at Port Charlotte, Fla. Tampa Bay went deep three times, including Brandon Lowe’s second of the spring.

Twins 10, Pirates 1

Adam Rosales hit a home run, his third of the spring, as Minnesota hit five homers during a victory at Bradenton, Fla. Corey Dickerson had two of Pittsburgh’s four hits.

Mets 10, Red Sox 2

Pete Alonso hit a home run, his third of the spring, and starter Zack Wheeler threw four scoreless innings as New York won at Fort Myers, Fla. Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up one run over four innings.

