Spring training roundup: Goldschmidt hitless in Cardinals debut

February 25, 2019

Paul Goldschmidt received a rousing ovation prior to his first at-bat in a St. Louis uniform on Sunday, but the Cardinals went on to suffer a 12-2 loss to the visiting Washington Nationals at Jupiter, Fla.

Goldschmidt, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the offseason, flew out to right field in his first at-bat and struck out in the fourth. He departed after his second at-bat.

Jake Noll went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Nationals, who had a 12-4 edge in hits.

Yankees 8, Rays 5

Luke Voit homered and drove in four runs to lead the Yankees past host Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Willy Adames, Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows hit solo blasts in the fifth for the Rays, and Jason Coats hit a two-run shot in the following inning.

Red Sox 8, Twins 5

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit one of Boston’s three homers as the club knocked off visiting Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. Max Kepler hit two solo blasts for the Twins.

Astros (ss) 10, Mets 1

Chuckie Robinson smacked a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning to help visiting Houston rout New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Reigning National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom gave up one run and two hits in one inning in his spring debut.

Astros (ss) 5, Braves 2

Abraham Toro hit a two-run single to cap a four-run third inning as host Houston clipped Atlanta at West Palm Beach, Fla. Pedro Florimon homered for the Braves.

Phillies 10, Tigers 6

Nick Williams and Drew Butera each clubbed three-run homers as visiting Philadelphia defeated Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. Ronny Rodriguez and Harold Castro went deep for the Tigers.

Pirates 10, Marlins 6

Ke’Bryan Hayes had two homers and six RBIs, including a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Pittsburgh over visiting Miami at Bradenton, Fla. Jung Ho Kang hit two solo homers for the Pirates, while Lewis Brinson homered for the Marlins.

Orioles 9, Blue Jays 8

Rio Ruiz smacked a three-run homer to help Baltimore outlast visiting Toronto at Sarasota, Fla. Dalton Pompey and Patrick Cantwell went deep for the Blue Jays.

Diamondbacks 12, Indians 3

Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs as Arizona defeated host Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz. Daulton Varsho also homered for the D-backs, while Oscar Mercado homered for the Indians.

Cubs 9, Giants 5

Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer and Joe Panik had three hits, including a solo shot, but host San Francisco lost to Chicago in Scottsdale, Ariz. In his one inning on the mound, Giants ace Madison Bumgarner allowed six runs on five hits.

Royals 14, Athletics 5

Meibrys Viloria hit a three-run home run, and Chris Owings added a solo shot among the team’s 16 hits as Kansas City bombed host Oakland in Mesa, Ariz. Chad Pinder had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Athletics.

Dodgers 13, Angels (ss) 9

DJ Peters hit a pair of solo home runs as the host Los Angeles Dodgers registered 12 hits in beating the Los Angeles Angels in Phoenix. Matt Thaiss drove in three runs on a bases-clearing triple for the Angels.

Reds 14, Angels (ss) 2

Juan Graterol had three hits and drove in three runs, and Cincinnati took advantage of 12 walks by Los Angeles pitchers in the win in Tempe, Ariz. Albert Pujols went 2-for-2 for the Angels.

Padres 5, White Sox 4

Aderlin Rodriguez hit a pair of two-run home runs, and Hunter Renfroe added a solo shot as host San Diego defeated Chicago in Peoria, Ariz. Blake Rutherford had three hits and an RBI, and James McCann had two hits for the White Sox.

Mariners 4, Rockies 2

Nolan Arenado hit a solo home run for host Colorado, but Seattle outhit the Rockies 8-6 in the win in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ichiro Suzuki walked, stole a base and scored a run for the Mariners, who begin the regular season in the outfielder’s home country of Japan on March 20-21.

Brewers 10, Rangers 1

Hernan Perez hit a three-run home run and a three-run double and finished with seven RBIs, as Milwaukee trounced host Texas in Surprise, Ariz. Jesus Aguilar added two hits and two RBIs for the Brewers.

