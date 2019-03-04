Spring training roundup: Gardner, Judge power Yankees past Tigers



Mar 3, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (middle) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

March 4, 2019

Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge each hit two homers as host New York notched a 7-1 victory over Detroit on Sunday at Tampa, Fla.

Gardner and Judge hit back-to-back homers off Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris to start the bottom of the first. Gardner hit a second solo blast off Norris in the second inning while Judge hit a two-run shot off right-hander Spencer Turnbull in the fifth.

Detroit pitchers served up six homers overall as Gary Sanchez and Isiah Gilliam also went deep. The lone run for the Tigers was courtesy of Ronny Rodriguez’s fifth-inning blast.

Angels 4, Athletics 1

Albert Pujols went 3-for-3 with a homer and Mike Trout hit a two-run shot as Los Angeles beat visiting Oakland at Tempe, Ariz. Luis Barrera’s run-scoring double accounted for the Athletics’ tally.

Cubs 13, White Sox 4

Kris Bryant homered and had three RBIs and right-hander Yu Darvish pitched two hitless innings as the host Cubs won the battle of Chicago teams in Mesa, Ariz. Jose Abreu, Adam Engel and Danny Mendick homered for the White Sox.

Rockies 9, Giants 3

Pat Valaika homered twice and Nolan Arenado added a two-run blast as host Colorado knocked off San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz. The Giants had 12 hits but left 10 runners on base.

Reds 11, Brewers 5

Derek Dietrich homered and drove in four runs to help Cincinnati cruise to the victory over host Milwaukee at Phoenix. Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the spring for the Brewers.

Nationals 4, Astros 2

Trea Turner drove in three runs and also scored on Brian Dozier’s single as host Washington defeated Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole struck out three and walked one during two hitless innings.

Royals 13, Indians 7

Chris Owings hit a grand slam to cap an eight-run sixth inning to help visiting Kansas City knock off Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Leonys Martin and Carlos Santana went deep for the Indians.

Rangers (ss) 11, Padres 3

Rougned Odor slugged a two-run homer to cap an eight-run third inning as Texas routed visiting San Diego at Surprise, Ariz. Buddy Reed stole his fifth base of the spring for the Padres.

Blue Jays 5, Yankees (ss) 2

Billy McKinney and Rowdy Tellez each hit homers as Toronto defeated visiting New York at Dunedin, Fla. Luke Voit homered for the Yankees.

Rays 10, Pirates 4

Avisail Garcia homered and drove in four runs to lead Tampa Bay past host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Joey Wendle also went deep for the Rays while Pablo Reyes homered for the Pirates.

Braves 6, Marlins 5

Andres Blanco drilled a one-out homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as Atlanta edged Miami at Kissimmee, Fla. Adam Duvall hit two of the Braves’ five homers while Deven Marrero had a two-run single for the Marlins.

Dodgers 6, Rangers (ss) 3

Austin Barnes drove in three runs and Alex Verdugo had a two-run double as host Los Angeles defeated Texas at Glendale, Ariz. Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer for the Rangers.

Mets 10, Cardinals 8

Dominic Smith went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs to help New York slide past host St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla. Matt Carpenter and Tyler O’Neill hit homers for the Cardinals.

Mariners 7, Diamondbacks 3

Tim Beckham delivered a tiebreaking two-run double during a four-run sixth inning to help host Seattle down Arizona at Peoria, Ariz. Wilmer Flores had two of the Diamondbacks’ eight hits.

Orioles 7, Tigers (ss) 5

Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer and Austin Hays smacked a solo shot as host Baltimore defeated Detroit at Sarasota, Fla. Niko Goodrum homered and had four RBIs for the Tigers.

Red Sox 9, Twins (ss) 7

Tony Renda hit a three-run homer during Boston’s seven-run sixth inning as the Red Sox beat visiting Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. Adam Rosales and Brian Navarreto went deep for the Twins.

Phillies 3, Twins (ss) 3

Right-hander Jake Arrieta struck out four during three perfect innings as Philadelphia and host Minnesota tied at Fort Myers, Fla. Andrew Romine hit a two-run homer for the Phillies and Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run blast for the Twins.

–Field Level Media