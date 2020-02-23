Spring training roundup: Felix impresses in Atlanta debut



FILE PHOTO: Sep 26, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) tips his cap to the fans after being relieved for during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Sep 26, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) tips his cap to the fans after being relieved for during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

February 23, 2020

Felix Hernandez tossed two scoreless innings in his first outing with Atlanta, and the Braves cruised to a 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at North Port, Fla. Chris Rusin and Tucker Davidson also tossed two scoreless innings apiece for the Braves.

Red Sox 4, Rays 3

Nine pitchers combined for one walk and eight strikeouts and Felix Hernandez finished with a double and an RBI as Boston held on to beat Tampa Bay in Fort Myers, Fla. Randy Arozarena doubled and scored for the Rays.

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Trent Thornton pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut, and Andy Burns contributed an RBI double to help Toronto nip New York at Tampa, Fla. The Yankees were led by J.A. Happ, who notched three strikeouts in two innings.

Twins 2, Pirates 1

Willians Astudillo went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help Minnesota edge Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. The loss spoiled a strong spring debut from Mitch Keller, who scattered two hits over two innings for the Pirates.

Phillies 8, Tigers 8

Nick Maton had a double and two RBIs as part of a late-game rally, but Philadelphia could not complete the comeback in a tie against Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. The Phillies scored six runs in the top of the eighth but the Tigers scored three in the bottom frame to pull even.

Marlins 5, Mets (ss) 3

Harold Ramirez and Jerar Encarnacion each homered as Miami beat New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Rick Porcello gave up one run in one inning during his Mets spring debut, and Chasen Shreve allowed two runs in one inning.

Cardinals 2, Mets (ss) 0

Tyler O’Neill hit a home run and Jack Flaherty pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the Cardinals won at Jupiter, Fla. Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings of his spring debut.

Royals-Angels (ss), postponed

Bad weather forced the postponement of the game between Kansas City and Los Angeles in Tempe, Ariz. It will be made up as a split-squad game on March 6.

Brewers-Rangers, canceled

The contest between Milwaukee and Texas was canceled because of rain at Surprise, Ariz.

Angels (ss)-White Sox, canceled

The game between Los Angeles and Chicago did not take place because of rain at Glendale, Ariz.

Reds-Indians, canceled

Rain forced the cancellation of the spring game between Cincinnati and Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz.

Mariners-Padres, canceled

The contest between Seattle and San Diego was canceled because of rain at Peoria, Ariz.

Diamondbacks-Rockies, canceled

Rain wiped out the scheduled game between Arizona and Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz.

–Field Level Media