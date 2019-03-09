Spring training roundup: Athletics rally to defeat Padres



Greg Deichmann hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run bottom of the eighth inning as the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday at Mesa, Ariz.

Chad Pinder delivered a run-scoring double and Austin Beck plated another run on an infield single before Deichmann swatted a 2-0 pitch from Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo over the wall in right field.

Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Padres. Renfroe’s two-run double in the fifth gave San Diego a 5-0 lead before Oakland began its comeback with Josh Phegley’s two-run blast in the seventh.

Rockies 11, Rangers 10

Peter Mooney recorded the tying double in the bottom of the ninth and Colton Welker stroked the winning two-out single as Colorado rallied to beat Texas at Scottsdale, Ariz. Elvis Andrus hit a grand slam to help the Rangers build a 7-0 lead.

White Sox 15, Angels 8

Yonder Alonso went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Jon Jay went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as Chicago defeated Los Angeles at Tempe, Ariz. Albert Pujols had a run-scoring single for his second RBI of the spring for the Angels.

Marlins 10, Mets 3

Neil Walker went 3-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs as Miami rolled past host New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Mets’ Robinson Cano hit his first homer of the spring while reaching base three times on two hits and a walk.

Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 3

Travis Shaw homered twice and drove in three runs as Milwaukee knocked off Arizona in Phoenix. Andy Young and Wyatt Mathisen both went deep for the Diamondbacks.

Cardinals 3 (ss), Nationals 2

Matt Wieters had two hits and one RBI as St. Louis edged visiting Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Matt Adams and Jake Noll homered for the Nationals.

Blue Jays (ss) 5, Pirates (ss) 2

Right-hander Marcus Stroman gave up one hit over four shutout innings as the Blue Jays downed Pittsburgh at Dunedin, Fla. Freddy Galvis and Brandon Drury homered for Toronto, while Oneil Cruz went deep for the Pirates.

Royals 8, Reds 3

Alex Gordon and Khalil Lee had two RBIs apiece as host Kansas City cruised past Cincinnati at Surprise, Ariz. Jose Peraza smacked a two-run homer for the Reds.

Blue Jays (ss) 11, Pirates (ss) 0

Anthony Alford homered twice and Bo Bichette, Jonathan Davis and Billy McKinney each added solo shots as Toronto routed host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates had three hits, all singles.

Orioles 4, Red Sox 2

Renato Nunez homered and Hanser Alberto lined the go-ahead double in the sixth inning as host Baltimore defeated Boston at Sarasota, Fla. The Red Sox had just two hits.

Rays 5, Twins 5

Ji-Man Choi, Willy Adames and Jake Smolinski each homered as Tampa Bay and host Minnesota played to a draw at Fort Myers, Fla. Tyler Austin went 3-for-3 for the Twins.

Braves 5, Phillies 4

Infielder Ray-Patrick Didder and outfielder Cristian Pache hit home runs for host Atlanta, which scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a Philadelphia error in Kissimmee, Fla. Andrew Knapp homered for the Phillies, and Aaron Altherr had three hits and drove in a run.

Cardinals (ss) 6 , Astros 3

Matt Carpenter hit his third home run of the spring and starter Dakota Hudson pitched four scoreless innings for visiting St. Louis in West Palm Beach, Fla. Houston starter Gerrit Cole pitched three shutout innings.

Tigers 6, Yankees 5

Giancarlo Stanton hit his first spring home run, a two-run shot in the first inning for host New York, which lost to Detroit in Tampa, Fla. Masahiro Tanaka gave up two runs and four hits with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings for the Yankees, and Tigers starter Matthew Boyd went four innings, surrendering two runs while striking out five.

Giants 2, Indians 0

Drew Pomeranz and Derek Holland each pitched four scoreless innings before Trevor Gott completed the shutout for visiting San Francisco in Goodyear, Ariz. Cameron Maybin had two hits, including an RBI double for the Giants, while Carlos Santana had two of Cleveland’s four hits.

Cubs 9, Mariners 3

Anthony Rizzo had a home run among his three hits, finishing with three runs scored and two RBIs for visiting Chicago in Peoria, Ariz. David Bote also had three hits for the Cubs. The Mariners’ Jay Bruce hit his first home run of the spring, and starter Marco Gonzales allowed nine runs on 12 hits with two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Royals (ss) 7, Dodgers 5

Whit Merrifield homered and drove in three runs for Kansas City, while A.J. Pollock hit a two-run shot and Joc Pederson also homered for host Los Angeles in Glendale, Ariz. Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu worked three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

