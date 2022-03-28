Spring training roundup: Aaron Judge powers Yankees past Pirates



FILE PHOTO: Aug 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a double against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FILE PHOTO: Aug 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a double against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

March 28, 2022

Aaron Judge had two home runs among his three hits as the New York Yankees powered their way to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Tampa, Fla.

Josh Donaldson, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez also hit home runs for the Yankees to pick up right-handed starter Gerrit Cole, who gave up four runs (three earned) and four hits in two innings. He struck out five.

Diego Castillo and Cole Tucker hit home runs off Cole for the Pirates, while veteran left-hander Jose Quintana gave up three runs on five hits over three innings.

Phillies 10, Blue Jays 5

Bryce Harper hit two of Philadelphia’s five home runs in a victory over Toronto at Dunedin, Fla. Didi Gregorius, Bryson Stott and Mickey Moniak also went deep for the Phillies, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Danny Jansen and Josh Palacios hit home runs for the Blue Jays.

Mets 7, Cardinals 3

Francisco Lindor hit a pair of home runs and Tomas Nido also went deep as New York defeated St. Louis at Port St. Lucie. Right-hander Jacob deGrom had five strikeouts in three innings for the Mets.

Orioles 5, Tigers 4

Ramon Urias and Robinson Chirinos hit home runs, while Rylan Bannon hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning as Baltimore defeated Detroit at Sarasota, Fla.

Twins 6, Red Sox 3

Trevor Larnach hit a home run and right-hander Joe Ryan pitched three scoreless innings as Minnesota defeated Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Rob Refsnyder hit a home run for the Red Sox.

Rays 4, Braves 1

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough did not give up a run over 3 2/3 innings, while Heriberto Hernandez had a home run among his two hits as Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta at Port Charlotte, Fla.

Astros 4, Marlins 3

Yuil Gurriel hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to push Houston in front in a victory over Florida at Jupiter, Fla. Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo did not give up an earned run in four innings.

–Field Level Media