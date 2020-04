Sportswear maker Puma proposes suspending dividend due to virus

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

April 3, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German sportswear maker Puma <PUMG.DE> proposed on Friday to suspend its 2019 dividend given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from China, Japan and South Korea, almost all of Puma’s stores have been temporarily closed by the authorities, the company said, while e-commerce accounts for less than 10% of the business.

“This has, of course, led to a major decline in net sales and cash inflow,” the Adidas <ADSGn.DE> rival said in a statement https://bit.ly/2wWZNbi.

