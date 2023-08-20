Women’s World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?

(Reuters) – Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women’s World Cup final to win the tournament for the first time. The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final:
Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) – five goals, one assist
Silver Boot: Kadidatou Diani (France) – four goals, one assist
Bronze Boot: Alexandra Popp (Germany) – four goals
Golden Glove: Mary Earps (England)
Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)
Silver Ball: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)
Bronze Ball: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)
Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (ESP)
Fair Play Award: Japan
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)