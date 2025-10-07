Trevor Lawrence’s dramatic late TD lifts Jaguars over Chiefs

By Reuters

October 6, 2025 – 11:43 PM PDT

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left to give Jacksonville a 31-28 win over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, as the Jaguars improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2007.

Lawrence stumbled to the turf after receiving the snap when the right guard stepped on his foot, but he got to his feet before being touched, broke an ankle tackle and reached the end zone. That capped off a seven-play, 60-yard drive after the Chiefs grabbed a 28-24 lead with 1:45 left on a 2-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run.

The fourth quarter featured three lead changes as the Jaguars defeated the Chiefs (2-3) for the first time since 2009, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the series.

Lawrence completed 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a team-high 54 yards and his first two rushing touchdowns of the season.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a team-high 60 yards and a score while Hunt had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and 49 rushing yards.

The Jaguars scored 21 consecutive points after falling behind 14-0. Devin Lloyd gave Jacksonville its first lead of the game with 2:19 left in the third quarter when he intercepted a Mahomes pass and returned it 99 yards for a TD, the longest interception return in franchise history.

Brian Thomas Jr. led Jacksonville with four receptions for 80 yards, and Travis Hunter had three catches for 64 yards.

Tyquan Thornton led the Chiefs with 90 receiving yards on three catches. Travis Kelce had a game-high seven receptions for 61 yards and a TD.

Kansas City opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce for the Chiefs’ first first-quarter touchdown of the season.

The Jaguars nearly tied it up on the ensuing possession, but Lawrence had the ball knocked out of his hands by Nick Bolton while trying to reach across the goal line on fourth-and-1. George Karlaftis recovered the fumble.

Mahomes extended the lead to 14-0 on a 9-yard run with 10:44 left in the half.

Jacksonville finished its response the next time, capping off a 13-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Parker Washington late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars tied it at 14 early in the third quarter on a 10-yard Lawrence TD run to finish an 87-yard drive.

After the pick-six, Kansas City responded with an interception of Lawrence that set the offense up at the Jaguars 19. Two plays later, Hunt tied it up again with a 5-yard run with 12:20 left.

Jacksonville reclaimed the lead on the ensuing drive with a 52-yard field goal from Cam Little that made it 24-21 with 8:08 left.

–Field Level Media

