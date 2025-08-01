Trade deadline winners & losers: Padres, M’s serious about Series push

By Reuters

July 31, 2025 – 5:46 PM PDT

Manny Machado #13 and Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park on July 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The World Series is always the motivator when teams pursue trades at the deadline. The chance at a first title in franchise history only serves to double that inspiration.

Neither the Seattle Mariners nor San Diego Padres have won it all, and both acted as if they were ready to part with decades of futility this past week. The Mariners have never even appeared in a World Series, much less win one.

The Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and New York Yankees all have titles but showed at the deadline they are ready to add to the trophy case.

Another arresting deadline day unfolded Thursday with twists, turns and a blockbuster reunion. But starting pitching, which is always valued at trade season, was not a big mover in recent days outside of a few solid arms.

WINNERS

Houston Astros

The Astros did not land the largest haul at the deadline but ended up making the most earth-shaking move when shortstop Carlos Correa was reacquired. Correa not only felt it was time to move on when the Minnesota front office hatched a plan to sell off talent, he had just one team he wanted to join — and credit to the Twins for making it happen. Correa is set to move to third base when Jeremy Pena returns from a rib injury. Houston also added the left-handed bat it was looking for in Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins and infielder Ramon Urias also was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles.

San Diego Padres

One day the Padres will run out of desirable prospects in order to make trades, but Thursday was not that day. San Diego also was a deadline winner last season but flamed out in the division series. The front office showed it is not deterred, getting one of the top available closers in right-hander Mason Miller, along with lefty JP Sears, from the Athletics. On the offensive side, Ryan O’Hearn and Ramon Laureano are on the way from the Orioles, and catcher Freddy Fermin was acquired from the Kansas City Royals. They even added veteran lefty Nestor Cortes. The championship chase is wide open, and the Padres are in it.

Seattle Mariners

One of the top starting staffs in baseball now has one of the top run producers supporting it, as the Mariners added the best power bat available in Eugenio Suarez and his 36 homers. Suarez hit 53 home runs across 2022 and 2023 with Seattle and could match that number this year alone, and he leads the majors with 87 RBIs. First baseman Josh Naylor arrived from the Cleveland Guardians last week and left-hander Caleb Ferguson was added to the bullpen Thursday in a deal with the Pirates. The Mariners went into the weekend 12th in MLB in runs scored and should only get better.

Honorable mentions: The Phillies added some Twins talent in right-hander Jhoan Duran and outfielder Harrison Bader to a club in the mix for an NL East title. … The New York Mets added center fielder Cedric Mullins, right-handed closer Ryan Helsey and right-handed setup man Tyler Rogers in an impressive haul. … The New York Yankees now have more closers than anybody with the additions of David Bednar and Camilo Doval, to add to Devin Williams and Luke Weaver.

LOSERS

Los Angeles Angels

Stuck in the mud at another deadline, the Angels were neither buyers nor sellers again, unless the additions of relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia count. The Angels sent Garcia to the Boston Red Sox at last year’s deadline. They also added Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza in a move that isn’t expected to be impactful. What they didn’t do is find a buyer for a number of players on expiring contracts, like right-hander Kenley Jansen, left-hander Tyler Anderson and infielder Luis Rengifo. Power-hitting left fielder Taylor Ward should have been desirable with another year of club control remaining. Imagine if the Angels traded Shohei Ohtani when they had the chance. They would be further along than their current nine games out of first place.

Milwaukee Brewers

In a season when the Brewers added dynamic right-hander Jacob Misiorowski to the rotation, are battling the Cubs for a division title and went 6-0 against the defending champion Dodgers, there is excitement in Brew City. Milwaukee could have used a power bat but an offensive upgrade was not to be found. They did land a reliever in Shelby Miller for a taxed bullpen and starter Jordan Montgomery, but he’s out for the year. The Brewers will have to be happy with earlier additions like right-hander Quinn Priester in April, first baseman Andrew Vaughn in June and catcher Danny Jansen earlier in the week.

Los Angeles Dodgers

With left field and the back end of the bullpen glaring needs during an injury-riddled season, the Dodgers showed rare deadline restraint and made only modest moves in both areas. Right-hander Brock Stewart will return to the organization to help a shaky bullpen, while they turned to Washington’s Alex Call in the outfield. They traded starter Dustin May to the Red Sox for prospects. The Dodgers do have a number of stars set to return from injury in Max Muncy, Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Michael Kopech and Enrique Hernandez, after Blake Treinen came back this week. But only two months remain to find somebody they trust in the ninth inning.

Honorable mentions: The Detroit Tigers went into deadline day with one of the best records in baseball yet still needed some rotation help. Were Chris Paddack and 41-year-old Charlie Morton enough? … Twins outfielder Byron Buxton expressed his loyalty to the Twins, so he stayed while half of the roster around him was traded away. … With no desire to sell during a dead-end season, when the pitching staff was crushed by injuries, the Atlanta Braves stood still and bid farewell to October in the process.

–Doug Padilla, Field Level Media

