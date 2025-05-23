Thunder roll again at home, grab 2-0 lead on Wolves

By Reuters

May 22, 2025 – 9:48 PM PDT

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was presented with the NBA Most Valuable Player Award before Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday.

Then the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar went out and showed why he earned the award.

Gilgeous-Alexander tied his career playoff high with 38 points to help the Thunder beat the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“I thought about coming out and just forcing the first couple shots,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander leaned heavily on his supporting cast early, attempting just three shots through the midpoint of the second quarter.

It was far from a one-man show, as Jalen Williams finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Chet Holmgren added 22 points.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander drove past Jaden McDaniels, who fouled Gilgeous-Alexander as part of a critical three-point play in Game 1.

McDaniels extended his arms, shoving the Thunder star to the floor for what was called a flagrant foul.

“I just wanted to foul him for real,” McDaniels said. “I wasn’t even mad. I just had fouls to use.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 13 of 15 at the free-throw line and is 24 of 29 on foul shots in the series.

Minnesota cut what was once a 24-point deficit to 10 with three minutes left, but the Thunder repeatedly answered.

Holmgren followed Anthony Edwards’ jumper with a layup on the other end.

Minnesota’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker made two free throws before Williams drained a 3-pointer off a feed from Gilgeous-Alexander. Then Gilgeous-Alexander hit a driving layup to extend the lead back to 15 with less than two minutes remaining.

“It’s impressive how fast he’s able to turn the page,” Williams said of Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance after the pregame MVP ceremony. “The flow of emotions that probably go through your head … he’s able to push those aside. And to have the night he had tonight is really impressive.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 or more points in five consecutive games, tying the longest such streak in franchise playoff history. He already shared the marks with Gus Williams.

Minnesota star Anthony Edwards said he needed to shoot more in Game 2 after attempting just 13 shots on Tuesday in a 114-88 loss. He was aggressive on offense from the start Thursday, attempting 10 shots in the first quarter (and making four) while adding three assists.

Edwards finished with 32 points, shooting 12 of 26 from the floor but just 1 of 9 on 3-point attempts. He also contributed nine rebounds and six assists.

Julius Randle, who helped Minnesota build a first-half lead in Game 1 with a string of 3-pointers, wound up with just six points in Game 2. He made just 2 of 11 shots from the floor — missing all three of his 3-point tries — and did not play in the fourth quarter.

“Just thought Naz (Reid) had a good game going,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Just wanted to try to see if I could spread the floor, get some quick decision-making out there and just try to change the complexion of the game.”

The Timberwolves got 17 points from Alexander-Walker plus 10 points and eight rebounds from Reid.

Now, heading into Game 3 on Saturday in Minneapolis, the Thunder are two wins away from the NBA Finals and six away from the franchise’s first title since 1979 when it was based in Seattle.

“We’re aware of where we are in the season, but we’d be doing ourselves a disservice if we veer from what got us here,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will look to turn the series around at home.

“We know what’s at stake in this series and we’ve got to do better,” Randle said.

–Field Level Media

