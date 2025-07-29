The water calls Ledecky to 1,500 gold, backstroke queen McKeown reigns supreme

By Reuters

July 29, 2025 – 6:59 AM PDT

Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates winning the final REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) – Katie Ledecky claimed a sixth 1,500 metres freestyle title and a record-extending 22nd world championships gold medal in Singapore on Tuesday as Romanian rocket David Popovici added the men’s 200 crown to his Paris Olympic triumph.

There was also gold for Australia’s backstroke queen Kaylee McKeown, who foiled American rival Regan Smith once again to claim the 100 title in a thriller, while South Africa’s Pieter Coetze clinched the men’s race.

Unbeaten in the 1,500 since the age of 13, world record holder Ledecky came home ahead of Italian Simona Quadarella with Australian Lani Pallister winning bronze at the World Aquatics Championships Arena.

The American great was under world record pace (15:20.48) for all but a few laps before fading in the last lengths to finish at 15:26.44, more than five seconds ahead of Quadarella.

Wrapped in an American flag, Ledecky beamed as she exited the pool, having clinched a 28th world championships medal, moving past Ryan Lochte in the all-time list.

Only Michael Phelps, with 33, has more.

At 28 and with the Los Angeles Games on the horizon, Ledecky said she had no desire to take a breather.

“I really hate taking breaks so I start dreading the impending break that’s coming after this meet,” she said.

“The water always calls me back, the team mates always call me back, and I’m just going to keep enjoying it.”

Ledecky’s 22nd world title is the most by any female swimmer and second only to Phelps’s overall record of 26.

Quadarella, who won the 1,500 at the world championships in Doha last year in Ledecky’s absence, punched the water in delight after shaving nearly 10 seconds off her personal best and setting the European record.

Europeans have become a force in men’s swimming, with Popovici among those leading the way. The 20-year-old was the strong favourite to win the 200 and duly delivered with a brilliant finish.

Half a body length behind Luke Hobson at the turn of the last lap, Popovici roared to the wall in 1:43.53, 0.31 ahead of the American, with Japan’s Tatsuya Murasa taking bronze.

“I think (this feels) even better than the Olympics, to be honest,” said Popovici.

“You know why? I trained a lot for the Olympics but this year (is) a more relaxed year, more easy-going after the Olympics. I’m very proud of myself.”

‘ALL THE NERVES’

McKeown had not even wanted to race in the 100 backstroke in Singapore initially but took her place in lane five to leave world record holder Smith heartbroken again.

The Australian produced a sizzling burst of pace in the last 25 metres to overtake Smith and touch in a personal best of 57.16, only 0.03 off the American’s world record.

The ultimate big-stage performer, McKeown came from behind to deny Smith twice for the 100 and 200 golds at the Paris Olympics.

“It’s just really emotional because of the low I came back off from the Olympics,” said the 24-year-old Queenslander.

“To come out there tonight and just forget about all the pressure, forget about all the nerves and just swim really goes to show what I can do when I am relaxed.”

The men’s 100 backstroke final was also a belter, as Coetze set an African record of 51.85 to deny Italian Olympic champion Thomas Ceccon by 0.05 seconds.

France’s bronze winner, Yohan Ndoye-Brouard, was only 0.02 further adrift in a furious finish.

Wrapping up the medal events, Germany’s Anna Elendt upstaged major contenders with a stunning swim from lane one to claim the women’s 100 breaststroke gold in 1:05.19, 0.08 seconds ahead of American Kate Douglass, with China’s Tang Qianting taking bronze.

Day four on Wednesday will feature another bumper programme of five medal events, with Australian Olympic champion Mollie O’Callaghan bidding for a second 200 freestyle title.

New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather joined O’Callaghan in the final, bouncing back from her shock disqualification in the 400 heats.

The men’s 800 freestyle final also promises to be a highlight as Ireland’s Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen battles a stacked field including Australian Sam Short and Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaouadi.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

