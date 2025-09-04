Swift Super Bowl halftime show? NFL’s Goodell says ‘maybe’

By Reuters

September 3, 2025 – 10:33 AM PDT

Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

(Reuters) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell served up a tantalizing “maybe” when asked on Wednesday if Taylor Swift would perform the Super Bowl halftime show in February, leaving Swifties and football fans wondering if the pop superstar might soon shake it off under the brightest lights in sport.

Appearing on NBC’s “Today” show, Goodell addressed the possibility of the 14-time Grammy award winner performing at the NFL’s championship game on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

“We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time,” Goodell said a day before the 2025 NFL season opener.

When pressed about whether Swift was actually in talks for the coveted halftime slot, which is America’s most-watched musical performance of the year, Goodell was diplomatic: “I can’t tell you anything about it.”

After being asked pointedly by the interviewer “Is it a maybe?”, Goodell’s response was music to many ears: “It’s a maybe.”

The potential booking would be a massive coup for the NFL, given Swift’s enormous fan base, commonly known as Swifties, that spans far beyond typical football demographics.

Swift announced last week that she and Travis Kelce, a tight end with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, were engaged to be married. She also announced last month that her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl” would be released on October 3.

The singer has appeared at several Chiefs games since she and Kelce started dating in 2023, including each of the last two Super Bowls.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show last February drew 133.5 million viewers, which made it the most-watched in the event’s history.

Previous acts include big names such as Beyonce, Prince, Madonna, Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis

