Son of former Qatari PM bids for Manchester United

By Anirban Sen

(Reuters) -Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, on Friday launched a bid to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim is the son of Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who is one of the richest men in the Gulf state.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure…” read a statement from his representatives.

A deal for the record 20-time English champions will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, which was the $5.2 billion – including debt and investments – paid for United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, sources told Reuters previously.

United are the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

On Thursday, the Daily Telegraph reported that Saudi Arabia has also submitted a bid for the club.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long United fan and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is another likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms, sources have told Reuters.

