Soccer-Zielinski on target as Poland lead 1-0 v Saudi Arabia at halftime

By Anita Kobylinska

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Midfielder Piotr Zielinski gave Poland a 1-0 lead against Saudi Arabia in the first half of a heated World Cup Group C clash at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Robert Lewandowski found unmarked Zielinski in the box who struck home in the 40th minute. The Saudis had a chance to level in stoppage time but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved both a spot kick by Salem Al-Dawsari and the follow-up.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Angus MacSwan)