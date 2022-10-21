Soccer-Northern Ireland sack Baraclough after dismal Nations League campaign

(Reuters) – Ian Baraclough has been sacked as Northern Ireland manager, the Irish Football Association said on Friday, the team’s dismal run of results during his tenure that culminated in a disappointing Nations League campaign.

Northern Ireland won only four of their 22 competitive games under Baraclough, who replaced Michael O’Neill in June 2020, and narrowly avoided relegation to the fourth tier of the Nations League after claiming five points from a possible 18.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)