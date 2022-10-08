Soccer-Milan ease to 2-0 win over Juventus

MILAN (Reuters) -AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over struggling rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz in a spirited Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Defending champions Milan provisionally moved up two places to third in the standings on 20 points, level with leaders Napoli and second-placed Atalanta who both have a game in hand.

Juventus, who appeared to have turned a corner after beating Bologna 3-0 at home last weekend, following that up with a 3-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in midweek, remain eighth on 13 points.

Milan were determined to make up for Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League and forward Rafael Leao was close to opening the scoring in the 20th minute with a back heel following a corner, but the ball bounced off the post.

Another shot by the Portugal forward from outside of the box hit the post less than 15 minutes later.

But Milan eventually made it 1-0 just before the break through Tomori who followed up a shot by Olivier Giroud and rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

“Giroud and I tried this scheme in training,” Tomori told DAZN. “We had a bit of luck, but I’m happy for the goal and for the victory.

“We want to do better on the pitch both in terms of performance and results. There was an extra desire after the Champions League. Now let’s think about (Tuesday’s reverse fixture) and try to win.”

Leao continued to threaten Wojciech Szczesny’s goal after halftime, trying his luck with a long-range shot which went just over the bar in the 53rd minute.

But Diaz doubled Milan’s lead one minute later when he took advantage of Dusan Vlahovic’s mistake and raced towards Juve’s goal, finishing off a solo effort with a brilliant strike.

Juventus looked sharper in attack in the closing 20 minutes, with striker Arkadiusz Milik and substitute forward Moise Kean both going close with chances.

However, Juve’s away form continues to trouble coach Massimiliano Allegri, whose side last won on the road in late April.

They have only picked up two points in four Serie A away matches this season and face a testing trip to Maccabi Haifa in midweek.

“The first goal we took because of a technical error, we made too many (of them),” Allegri said.

“We just have to stay calm and roll up our sleeves … we have to go to Maccabi with the mental strength to win the game.”

Both sides return to Champions League action on Tuesday before Juventus travel to Torino for the derby next Saturday, while Milan visit Verona on Sunday.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in GdanskEditing by Toby Davis)