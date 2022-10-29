Soccer-Juventus snatch 1-0 victory with Fagioli strike at Lecce

LECCE, Italy (Reuters) -A late goal by halftime substitute Nicolo Fagioli earned Juventus a 1-0 victory at Lecce on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri’s side took their third consecutive win in Serie A.

Juve moved up two places to sixth on 22 points, one ahead of both Udinese, who travel to bottom side Cremonese on Sunday, and Inter Milan before they host Sampdoria later on Saturday.

After a dull first half with no threat to either goal, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot came close to nodding in a corner from Filip Kostic just before halftime but Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone dived full-stretch to deny him.

Three minutes into the second half Falcone kept out a header by defender Federico Gatti from Juan Cuadrado’s free kick.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve side could have taken the lead in the 53rd minute but a back-heel from close range by striker Arkadiusz Milik was saved by the diving Falcone.

The Poland forward had another chance in the 64th when he struck from the edge of the box but was again denied by the in-form Lecce keeper.

The 21-year-old Fagioli secured the win after 73 minutes when his curled shot from the edge of the box bounced in off the post for his first Serie A goal after an assist by fellow substitute Samuel Iling-Junior who had just come on.

Lecce came close to levelling the scores just before the final whistle but midfielder Morten Hjulmand struck the post.

Juventus, who will focus on sealing a place in the Europa League when they host Paris St Germain on Wednesday after their Champions League exit, host Inter in Serie A next Sunday.

Lecce, who remain 17th on eight points from 12 games, travel to Udinese on Friday.

