Soccer-Edouard strike is enough to earn Palace narrow win over Saints

LONDON (Reuters) -French forward Odsonne Edouard’s first-half strike was enough for Crystal Palace to earn a narrow win over struggling Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace dominated the opening period and deservedly went into the break in front after Edouard steered home the ball from close range in the 38th minute after the Palace striker had an earlier effort ruled out following a VAR review.

Southampton were much improved in the second half, with Che Adams missing two glorious chances to level, while Stuart Armstrong’s low drive came out off the post.

The visitors could not find an equaliser, however, and Southampton stayed 16th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone, while Palace moved into the top half with their fourth victory of the campaign.

Edouard has netted three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as he managed in his previous 29 in the competition, helping Palace to three successive home wins.

“Strange game because we started well in the first half, managed to score,” Edouard said. “The second half was difficult, Southampton pushed a lot. But we win the game and stay solid.

“We deserved the win, we scored first, kept a clean sheet, we deserved the win. Unlucky for first one (offside goal) but second one I was onside so all good.”

Saints lost for the first time in four Premier League games and have now suffered defeat in six of their last 10 in the competition.

“The opponent started very aggressive and we had a few problems with build-up in the first half,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl told Sky Sports.

“Second half we made one change and we were much better. When you see our chances in second half, we know that we have to score in these moments.”

