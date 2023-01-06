Soccer-Bayern’s Mazraoui sidelined due to heart complications after COVID

(Reuters) – Bayern Munich full back Noussair Mazraoui will be sidelined after suffering from heart complications due to COVID-19 during his post-World Cup vacation, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The 25-year-old tested positive during the World Cup in Qatar, which forced him to miss Morocco’s 1-0 quarter-final victory over Portugal.

“During a follow-up examination… Mazraoui was diagnosed with a mild inflammation of the pericardium,” Bayern said in a statement without mentioning how long Mazroaui will be out.

The statement added that Mazraoui was not able to fly with the team to Doha on Friday as they prepare for the second half of the season at their training camp and will undergo regular tests to decide when he can resume training.

This is the second year in a row that the Moroccan has been ruled out due to COVID-related heart problems.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to deal with the loss of another key player after Manuel Neuer (fractured tibia) and Lucas Hernandez (torn ligament) were both ruled out for the rest of the season.

Reigning champions Bayern lead the Bundesliga standings by four points and resume their campaign against RB Leipzig on Jan. 20.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Radnedge)