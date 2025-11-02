Smith’s homer in 11th lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 5-4 to become first repeat champion in 25 years

By RONALD BLUM

Updated 1:37 AM PST, November 2, 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith celebrates a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the11th inning in Game 7 of baseball’s World Series, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TORONTO (AP) — In a World Series for the ages that went back and forth again and again, Will Smith delivered the biggest swing of all for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Smith connected in the 11th for the first extra-inning homer in a winner-take-all title game, and Miguel Rojas became the first player to hit a tying home run in the ninth inning of a Game 7. On a roller-coaster night of see-sawing emotions, the Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Saturday to become the first repeat champion in a quarter century.

“You dream of those moments,” Smith said after the 4-hour, 7-minute thriller. “I’ll remember that for forever.”

In the type of dramatic Game 7 that kids conjure in backyards, the Blue Jays led 3-0 on Bo Bichette’s third-inning homer off Shohei Ohtani and 4-2 before Max Muncy’s eighth-inning solo homer off star rookie Trey Yesavage.

Toronto was two outs from its first championship since 1993 when Rojas, inserted into the slumping Dodgers lineup in Game 6 to provide some energy, homered on a full-count slider from Jeff Hoffman and stunned the Rogers Centre crowd of 44,713.

“I’ve cost everybody in here a World Series ring,” Hoffman said.

