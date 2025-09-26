Seahawks survive Cardinals’ late rally, win on last-second FG

By Field Level Media

September 25, 2025 – 9:04 PM PDT

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jason Myers kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder as time expired, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes in the final six minutes as the Cardinals (2-2) rallied from a 14-point deficit to tie the score with 28 seconds left.

However, the ensuing kickoff landed at the 21-yard line, an infraction, and the Seahawks (3-1) got the ball at their own 40. Sam Darnold guided them into field-goal range as they beat Arizona for an eighth consecutive time.

Darnold completed 18 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba made four catches for 79 yards.

Without leading rusher James Conner, who sustained a season-ending foot injury Sunday in a loss to San Francisco, the Cardinals’ offense struggled until late.

Advertisement

Murray was 27 of 41 for 200 yards, with two TDs and two interceptions. He was sacked six times.

Arizona didn’t score a touchdown until Murray hit Marvin Harrison Jr. with a 16-yard pass to the back left corner of the end zone with 5:50 remaining, cutting the deficit to 20-13.

Myers, who connected from 44 and 31 yards earlier, missed wide right on a 53-yarder with 3:16 left that would have extended the lead to double-digits.

Murray hit Emari Demercado on a 7-yard screen pass with 28 seconds left, and Chad Ryland’s extra point tied the score at 20-all.

The Cardinals opened the scoring on a 33-yard field goal by Ryland with 4:37 left in the first quarter. The drive started when the Cardinals stopped Seattle on fourth-and-1 at Arizona’s 48-yard line. Murray was picked off by defensive back Coby Bryant on a pass down the middle, but Bryant fumbled when a teammate ran into him on the return, and Arizona got the ball back.

The Seahawks responded with a seven-play, 77-yard drive, with Darnold hitting tight end AJ Barner in the back left of the end zone for the touchdown.

Seattle got the ball back on its own 10 with 3:45 left in the half and drove the length of the field, with Zach Charbonnet scoring on a 1-yard plunge with 1:01 left to make it 14-3 at the half.

The Seahawks took the second-half kickoff and Myers converted on a 44-yard field goal.

Ryland booted a 57-yarder with 1:39 left to pull Arizona within 17-6 entering the fourth quarter.

Charbonnet had a second TD run nullified by a holding penalty and the Seahawks settled for a 31-yarder from Myers to take a 20-6 lead with 9:33 remaining.

–Field Level Media

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!