Sam Darnold and Seahawks advance to Super Bowl with thrilling 31-27 win over Rams in NFC title game

By ANDREW DESTIN

Updated 9:41 PM PST, January 25, 2026

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold lifts the winner’s trophy next to Michael Strahan, left, after a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Darnold was cast aside by the New York Jets, who drafted him No. 3 overall in 2018. The Minnesota Vikings didn’t bring him back after he led them to a 14-3 season but flopped in the playoffs.

Now, in his first season with the Seattle Seahawks, he’s Super Bowl-bound.

Darnold threw for three touchdowns, the Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense came up with a critical fourth-down stop, and Seattle advanced to the Super Bowl, beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in an electrifying NFC championship game on Sunday.

“You can’t talk about the game without talking about our quarterback,” second-year coach Mike Macdonald said. “He shut a lot of people up tonight, so I’m happy for him.”

Led by Darnold — an eight-year veteran playing for his fifth team — the Seahawks (16-3) reached their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history and first in 11 years. Seattle lost that most recent appearance to New England, its opponent in two weeks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Darnold, who was blown out in his playoff debut last year with the Vikings — by the Rams, no less — played through an oblique injury and completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards with no turnovers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 153 yards receiving — the second-most in a playoff game in franchise history — and a touchdown on 10 catches.

“Can’t say enough about Sam, man,” Smith-Njigba said. “It’s been a great first year. We got one more to go. But for him to overcome what he had to overcome, I’m riding with Sam all day.”

The Seahawks needed Darnold to keep pace with Matthew Stafford, who drove the Rams (14-6) into position to take the lead with 4:59 remaining. On fourth-and-4 at the Seattle 6, coach Sean McVay elected to go for it and Stafford’s pass was broken up in the end zone by Devon Witherspoon.

“He’s just the heart of our defense,” safety Julian Love said of Witherspoon. “He just is the essence. ’Spoon is it. He plays with just such a raw energy. And we love him for it.”

The Rams didn’t get the ball back until there were 25 seconds left, and Puka Nacua was tackled inbounds near midfield on the final play.

Stafford threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, but the Rams were undone by critical errors, including a muffed punt by Xavier Smith in the third quarter. On the next play, Darnold connected with Jake Bobo for a 17-yard touchdown and a 24-13 lead.

“That was a tough one,” McVay said.

The Seahawks led 31-20 late in the third quarter on Darnold’s 13-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp, but the Rams got back into the game when Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen was flagged for taunting after breaking up a pass to Nacua on third-and-12, giving Los Angeles a first down.

On the next play, Stafford threw at Woolen again, and Nacua beat him in the corner of the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown.

“Even though I made a great play, I wasn’t great for my team,” Woolen said, “and I’ve got to be better with that and celebrate with the team.”

The Rams forced a punt on Seattle’s next possession and went on a 14-play, 84-yard drive that came up empty thanks to Witherspoon’s pass breakup.

Seattle stayed aggressive on its final possession, with Darnold throwing for three first downs to run out most of the clock.

Darnold set the tone with his first completion of the game, a 51-yarder to Rashid Shaheed. Four plays later, Walker ran 2 yards for a TD to make it 7-0.

Leading 13-10, Los Angeles forced a three-and-out late in the second quarter, but after two straight incompletions by Stafford, the Rams punted the ball back, and it took Darnold just 34 seconds to put the Seahawks ahead for good.

Smith-Njigba caught a deep pass from Darnold, absorbed a big hit by Kam Curl and held on for a 42-yard gain. Four plays later, Darnold and Smith-Njigba hooked up for a 14-yard TD that made it 17-13 heading into halftime.

“I told my team, I’m going to do whatever it takes. Whatever y’all ask of me, I’m gonna get it done, whatever that might be,” said Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s leading receiver in the regular season. “And that’s what you saw today. You just saw grit, determination, you saw passion out there and you saw a group, a collective, going out there and getting the job done.”

McVay would love to have Stafford back

McVay bristled when asked if he expects Stafford to return next season. The 37-year-old is a finalist for his first MVP award after throwing for a league-leading 4,707 yards and a career-best 46 touchdown passes.

“I know that if he wants to, he’s still playing at a pretty damn good clip,” McVay said. “I mean, he’s the MVP of the league, and if he’s not, respect for everybody else. But this guy played a level that’s just different.”

Bobo finds the end zone

Bobo’s touchdown catch was his first since Jan. 5, 2025, which also came against the Rams, and the fourth of his three-year career. He gave all the credit to Darnold.

“He’s the best in the world,” Bobo said. “It didn’t surprise anybody in here, I’ll tell you that.”

Injuries

Rams: WR Jordan Whittington (chest) left in the third quarter. Defensive end Kobie Turner (cramps) also exited in the third.

Seahawks: LB Drake Thomas (shoulder) left in the fourth quarter. FB Brady Russell (hand) was injured in the second half and did not return.

Up next

Rams: Stafford turns 38 next month and has to wonder if this was his last, best chance at a second Super Bowl title.

Seahawks: Seek their second Super Bowl title after winning it all in the 2013 season with coach Pete Carroll and the “Legion of Boom” defense.

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!