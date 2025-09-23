Run game, pass rush power Lions to victory over Ravens

By Field Level Media

September 22, 2025 – 9:06 PM PDT

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

David Montgomery rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored two touchdowns and the Detroit Lions piled up seven sacks while notching a 38-30 victory over the host Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns and Detroit (2-1) racked up 224 rushing yards while winning its second straight game. Jared Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 202 yards, including a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions had lengthy touchdown drives of 98 and 96 yards. Al-Quadin Muhammad paced the Detroit defense with 2.5 sacks, and Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell each had a sack and forced fumble.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson connected on 21 of 27 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns for Baltimore (1-2). Derrick Henry rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown but also fumbled for the third time this season. Mark Andrews had six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and Rashod Bateman also had a scoring catch.

Baltimore took its only lead at 21-14 when Jackson hit Andrews on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 8:51 left in the third quarter.

The Lions answered on Goff’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Brown (seven receptions, 77 yards) to tie it with 5:13 left in the third, then took the lead with a seven-play, 96-yard drive on their next possession.

Montgomery broke loose for a 72-yard gain to the Ravens’ 13-yard line. The touchdown came on the first play of the fourth quarter as Goff handed the ball off to St. Brown, who pitched it to Gibbs and the latter easily scored on a 4-yard run.

The Ravens moved within 28-24 on Tyler Loop’s 41-yard field goal with 9:40 remaining.

Baltimore later had the ball at its own 21, but Henry fumbled on the first play. Hutchinson punched it out of Henry’s grasp, and D.J. Reed recovered as the Lions took over at the Baltimore 16.

The drive stalled and Jake Bates kicked a 45-yard field goal to give Detroit a 31-24 lead with 6:35 left.

The Lions faced a fourth-and-2 just after the two-minute warning, and Goff completed a 20-yard pass to Brown to the Baltimore 31. On the next play, Montgomery headed right and scored on a 31-yard run to make it 38-24 with 1:42 to play.

Jackson hit Andrews on a 27-yard scoring pass with 29 seconds left, but the Ravens couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.

–Field Level Media

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!