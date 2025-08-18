Rich Eisen making rare return to ‘SportsCenter’ desk

By Reuters

August 18, 2025 – 2:41 PM UTC

Sports commentator Rich Eisen poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Former ESPN anchor Rich Eisen returns to host “SportsCenter” for the first time in more than 20 years on Monday night.

The special appearance on the 11 p.m. ET edition will follow the network’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast of the Cincinnati Bengals-Washington Commanders preseason game.

Eisen, 56, developed into a popular ESPN anchor from 1996-2003 before leaving to join the brand-new NFL Network in November 2003.

During his cameo appearance on the desk Monday, Eisen will be joined on the set live from Los Angeles by ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes.

Earlier this month, ESPN announced a non-binding agreement to acquire NFL Network and other media assets controlled by the NFL, including the RedZone Channel, in exchange for a 10 percent equity stake in ESPN.

In addition, it was announced this spring that Eisen’s popular weekday afternoon talk show — “The Rich Eisen Show” — will move from Roku to ESPN+ and Disney+ on Sept. 2.

