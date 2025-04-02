Reports: Padres OF Jackson Merrill gets 9-year, $135M extension

By Reuters

April 2, 2025 – 7:41 AM PDT

Advertisement

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill has agreed to a nine-year, $135 million extension, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The contract runs from 2026-34, includes a $30 million club option for a 10th season and carries a maximum value of $204 million, per the reports.

Merrill, who turns 22 on April 19, would not have been eligible for salary arbitration until 2027. The team option in 2035 converts to a player option if he has a top-five finish in MVP voting at any point during his deal.

An All-Star and the National League Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2024, Merrill is off to a hot start through six games this season. He is batting .400 (8-for-20) with a home run, a double and six RBIs.

Merrill batted .292 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 156 games in 2024. San Diego drafted him in the first round (27th overall) in 2021.

–Field Level Media

Advertisements below

Share this post!