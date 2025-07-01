Report: Thunder sign SGA to record 4-year, $285M extension

By Reuters

July 1, 2025 – 9:28 AM PDT

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the Larry O’Brien trophy as he celebrates with fans as the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate their first NBA Finals title win with a champions parade throughout downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images/File Photo

The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a four-year, $285.4 million super maximum contract extension with league and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The deal runs through the 2030-31 season and at $71.35 million marks the highest annual salary in NBA history.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid ranks second in the league with an AAV of $64.3 million, per Spotrac.

Gilgeous-Alexander was voted the Most Valuable Player of the 2024-25 season after averaging a league-high 32.7 points with 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 76 starts.

The three-time All-Star guard added Finals MVP honors after guiding the Thunder to the club’s first championship in Oklahoma City, averaging 29.9 points, 6.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 23 playoff games.

The only other players in NBA history to win MVP, Finals MVP and a scoring title in the same season are Michael Jordan (four times), Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who turns 27 this month, has career averages of 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 462 games (453 starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers (2018-19) and Thunder.

–Field Level Media

