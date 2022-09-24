Report: NFL levies fines for Saints-Buccaneers skirmish

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for their part in a skirmish between the teams last Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Bucs wideout Mike Evans was suspended Monday by the league for his involvement. He will serve the suspension on Sunday when the Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1).

The incident came with 12:49 left in the Buccaneers’ 20-10 victory.

After Lattimore began jawing at Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, Fournette pushed Lattimore away and Lattimore pushed back. Evans joined the fray — shoving and leveling Lattimore — and engaged with other Saints before the dust settled.

Evans and Lattimore were ejected.

Brady was not fined, NFL Network reported Saturday.

