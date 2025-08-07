Report: Celtics’ $6.1B sale expected to close within two weeks

By Reuters

August 7, 2025 – 8:05 AM PDT

The $6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics to William Chisholm and partners is expected to close within the next two weeks, Sportico reported Thursday.

The deal is still pending the approval from the NBA’s board of governors, made up of the 30 team owners. Their vote can be conducted remotely.

A group led by Chisholm announced plans to purchase the Celtics from the Grousbeck family in March. At the time, the $6.1 billion price tag was the highest ever paid for a North American sports franchise.

In June, Mark Walter reached an agreement to purchase the Los Angeles Lakers at a $10 billion valuation.

Chisholm, the co-founder and managing partner of the California-based private equity firm STG Partners, is a Massachusetts native and longtime Celtics fan. He is expected to take over as the team’s governor from Wyc Grousbeck after the 2027-28 season.

Grousbeck and the ownership group Boston Basketball Partners LLC purchased the Celtics for $360 million in 2002.

BDT & MSD Partners and JPMorgan Chase, who are coordinating the Celtics’ sale process, and the NBA declined to comment to Sportico about the timing of the closing.

