Raiders fire OC Luke Getsy, two other coaches

November 4, 2024 – 5:16 AM PST

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy late Sunday night after only nine games with the team.

The Raiders also parted ways with offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello during their respective first seasons with the team.

Las Vegas (2-7) saw its losing streak extend to five games with a 41-24 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders, who are entering their bye week, will visit the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 17.

Sunday’s move marks the fourth time in the past five years in which the Raiders either switched coordinators or head coaches in the middle of the season.

Getsy, 40, joined Las Vegas during the offseason after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears.

Under Getsy, the Raiders have mustered NFL-worst totals in average rushing yards per game (76.9) and giveaways (19). Las Vegas is averaging just 280.2 total yards per game, which is fourth worst in the league.

Getsy was hired after the Raiders’ offense averaged 19.5 points per game in 2023. Las Vegas was 27th in the NFL last season in overall offense, averaging 289.5 yards a game.

–Field Level Media

