Popovich steps down as Spurs coach, will become club president

May 2, 2025 – 11:48 AM PDT

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo

(Reuters) – Gregg Popovich has stepped down as coach of the San Antonio Spurs and will become the club’s president of basketball operations, the NBA team said on Friday.

The 76-year-old, who has the most wins by any coach in NBA history, suffered a mild stroke last November and did not return during the remainder of the season.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” said Popovich.

“I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

The Spurs said Mitch Johnson, who served as acting head coach after Popovich took a leave of absence following his stroke, would take over as head coach. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Popovich is a three-time NBA coach of the year who led the Spurs to five championships and directed the U.S. men’s team to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 2023.

Popovich first joined the Spurs in 1988 as an assistant coach, a role he held for four seasons, before taking a job as an assistant coach with Golden State for two seasons.

In 1994, Popovich returned to the Spurs as the team’s general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

After a 3-15 start to the 1996-97 season, Popovich took over the head coaching role after firing Bob Hill and went on to turn the Spurs into one of the NBA’s most successful franchises.

“Coach Pop’s extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound,” said Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

“His accolades and awards don’t do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach.

“Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.”

Johnson joined the Spurs organisation in 2016 and has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach on Popovich’s staff, including five years on the front of the bench after he was promoted in 2020.

“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” he said. “I am thankful for coach Pop … and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris

