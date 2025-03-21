Paul Skenes’ rookie card sells for $1.1M at auction

By Reuters

March 21, 2025 – 2:50 PM UTC

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images/File Photo

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes’ rare rookie baseball card sold for a whopping $1.11 million at auction.

The 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Debut Patch card, numbered 1-of-1 with an on-card autograph, was sold to an anonymous buyer early Friday morning through Fanatics Collect.

According to Topps, only five baseball cards have ever sold for more. Among active players, only Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has had a card fetch a higher price. The record is $12.6 million paid in 2022 for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card.

Fanatics Collect is donating its proceeds from the auction to Los Angeles wildfire relief funds.

It was previously reported in January that an 11-year-old in Los Angeles had pulled the highly coveted card. The lucky collector turned down an offer for the card from the Pirates that included two season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years.

Skenes, 22, became an instant sensation after Pittsburgh drafted him No. 1 overall in 2023. He made the All-Star team and won National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2024, finishing 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 133 innings.

