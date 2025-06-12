Pacers backups star, stake Indiana to 2-1 Finals lead

By Reuters

June 12, 2025 – 12:02 AM PDT

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

INDIANAPOLIS — NBA Finals marquees aren’t for backups. However, as the 20,000 golden T-shirts in the arena said on Thursday, “But this is Indiana.”

Reserve guards Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell helped Indiana’s bench break out with 49 points as the Pacers topped the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday to claim a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Indiana star Tyrese Halliburton finished one rebound shy of a triple-double and didn’t entirely shed his playoff cape. He provided ample heroics with 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and Pascal Siakam added 21 points for the Pacers, who haven’t lost consecutive games since March.

Still, the game swung in a serious way on the fearless energy and competitive teeth of the Indiana bench.

“Those guys were tremendous,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of his reserves. “T.J. just brought a competitive will to the game. This is the kind of the team we are. This is how we have to do it. We have to make it as difficult on them as we can.”

Thanks to 27 points from Mathurin and the kind of pyrotechnics the Pacers have grown to adore from reserve point guard McConnell, Indiana has the advantage in the best-of-seven series entering Game 4 on Friday.

“His energy was unbelievable. I joke with him, I call him the Great White Hope,” Haliburton said of McConnell, a fan favorite. “He does a great job of just giving us energy plays consistently, getting downhill, making hustle play after hustle play.”

Mathurin, who was injured and didn’t play in the postseason last year, checked into the game for the first time in the second quarter.

“It’s a group of guys that play extremely hard,” Mathurin said of the Pacers’ second unit. “That’s our job. … You just have to get in the game with the right mindset, give it all you’ve got to win the game.”

Carlisle said McConnell inspires “a lot of people” with his style of play, and Mathurin echoed the sentiment.

Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 26 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points but went to the free-throw line just six times after going 18 of 20 on foul shots in the first two games of the series. Chet Holmgren scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, but shot 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

Gilgeous-Alexander was 1-for-3 from the field in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we had some really good stretches, but we just made one too many mistakes,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “And had one too many possessions on both ends of the floor where they were more tied to their identity than we were. But obviously those are costly plays.”

The Thunder trailed 110-102 with three minutes to go, but Alex Caruso tried to keep the Pacers from a premature celebration with a steal and breakaway into the open court. Two steps into the paint, Aaron Nesmith closed and forcefully brought both arms down on Caruso to prevent the shot attempt and take him to the floor. Following a review, no flagrant foul was called.

Caruso made both free throws, and Indiana’s Myles Turner subsequently lost the ball out of bounds. However, Turner, who missed eight of his first 10 shots, came up with two blocks of Holmgren on the same possession to keep the lead at six.

Carlisle said postgame Turner is “under the weather and might not be with us tomorrow,” when asked to assess the center’s up-and-down night.

Indiana got another stop, and Siakam lit up the arena for good with an easy basket that gave the Pacers a 112-104 lead with 69 seconds left.

McConnell was seemingly everywhere, coming up with massive defensive plays all game.

“We preach depth. We’ve talked about it all year,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton added another comment about Mathurin: “He was unbelievable. He just made big play after big play. When you have a team with this much depth, it can be anybody’s night. … He was a huge reason for our win tonight.”

McConnell made a pair of free throws and pullup runner from the elbow on the final two Indiana possessions before halftime for a 64-60 Pacers lead at the break. He acknowledged feeding off the energy in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“I mean, did you hear it in here?” McConnell said.

–Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media

