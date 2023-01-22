NHL roundup: Sebastian Aho’s hat trick propels Canes past Isles

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho tormented his New York Islanders’ namesake Saturday night, scoring the final three goals as the visiting Hurricanes earned a 5-2 victory in Elmont, N.Y.

The Hurricanes’ Aho snapped a tie with 3:20 left in the second. He scored his second goal 7:09 into the third, when he picked off a pass by the Islanders’ Aho deep in the New York zone and shuffled the puck before beating Ilya Sorokin with a shot into the far side of the net.

Aho finished off his sixth career hat trick by scoring an empty-netter with 21.5 seconds left. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast scored in the first four minutes of the game for the Hurricanes, who have won four of five (4-0-1) after a four-game losing streak.

Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored in the first period for the skidding Islanders, who have lost eight of nine (1-5-3). Sorokin recorded 21 saves.

Flames 6, Lightning 3

Rasmus Andersson scored a goal and set up two others and fellow defenseman Noah Hanifin notched three assists as host Calgary claimed a victory over Tampa Bay.

Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube each recorded a goal and an assist, while Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames in the comeback victory. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 21 saves to improve to 8-0-3 in his last 11 decisions.

Captain Steven Stamkos, Vladislav Namestnikov and Anthony Cirelli replied for the Lightning, who have lost two straight games. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots.

Blackhawks 5, Blues 3

Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists to lead visiting Chicago to a victory over St. Louis.

Sam Lafferty had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Reese Johnson, Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi also scored for Chicago and Jaxson Stauber made 29 saves to win his NHL debut.

Jordan Kyrou, Ivan Barbashev and Nick Leddy scored for the Blues, who lost for the third time in their last five games (2-3-0). Jordan Binnington stopped just three of seven shots for the Blues before coach Craig Berube pulled him for Thomas Greiss 3:59 into the second period. Greiss finished with 10 saves against 11 shots.

Avalanche 2, Kraken 1 (SO)

Nathan MacKinnon scored the lone goal in the shootout as Colorado defeated host Seattle, knocking the Kraken out of a first-place tie in the Pacific Division.

Alex Newhook scored in regulation and goaltender Pavel Francouz made 26 saves as the Avalanche won their fifth consecutive game, during which they’ve outscored their opponents 23-6. Colorado also swept its three-game trip after 4-1 victories in both Calgary and Vancouver.

Ryan Donato scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves against his former team.

Oilers 4, Canucks 2

Connor McDavid scored his 40th goal and Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists as visiting Edmonton extended its win streak to a season-high six games with a victory over Vancouver.

NHL scoring leader McDavid needed just 48 games to become the first in the NHL to reach 40 goals. He is also on a 10-game point streak. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, Leon Draisaitl also scored and goaltender Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for the Oilers.

Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller each scored and Spencer Martin made 25 saves for the Canucks, who are likely on the verge of a coaching change.

Sabres 6, Ducks 3

Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored two goals each for Buffalo in a win against visiting Anaheim.

Ilya Lyubushkin had three assists for his first NHL three-point game and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for the Sabres, who have earned points in three straight games (2-0-1).

Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, Simon Benoit also scored and John Gibson made 33 saves for the Ducks, who were coming off a 5-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Panthers 5, Wild 3

Down to its third-string goalie and just four healthy defensemen for much of the game, Florida got 29 saves from Alex Lyon to defeat visiting Minnesota in Sunrise, Fla.

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers. Lyon made just his 16th NHL start and first for the Panthers. He has consecutive wins for the first time in five years.

Minnesota got power-play goals from Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek. Jared Spurgeon scored after Minnesota pulled its goalie. Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov added two assists each. Boldy had one helper. Goalie Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.

Flyers 2, Red Wings 1

Scott Laughton and Noah Cates scored third-period goals and visiting Philadelphia edged Detroit.

Carter Hart made 30 saves, and the Flyers blocked 31 shots. Kevin Hayes, Wade Allison and Travis Konecny added assists for Philadelphia.

Lucas Raymond scored in the final minute for the Red Wings, while Ville Husso made 23 saves. Hart robbed Raymond of the potential tying goal in the closing seconds with a pad save.

Blue Jackets 5, Sharks 3

Gustav Nyquist’s score with 7:22 remaining during Columbus’ three-goal third period broke a tie game en route to a win over visiting San Jose, ending a three-game skid.

Nyquist, who also had an assist, forced a San Jose turnover in the neutral zone, then the puck found teammate Kent Johnson (two assists). It got back to Nyquist, whose drive beat Sharks netminder Kaapo Kahkonen (24 saves) to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blue Jackets their first lead. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves in his return after missing four games due to personal reasons.

Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine also had a goal with an assist apiece, Boone Jenner scored, and Sean Kuraly added an empty-netter as the Blue Jackets overcame a 2-0 hole and 3-2 third-period deficit. Nico Sturm recorded a goal with an assist, while Timo Meier and Nick Bonino each scored for San Jose, which has lost four of five.

Jets 5, Senators 1

Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist as visiting Winnipeg defeated Ottawa.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves in the win, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler both had three-point nights with a goal and two assists each for Winnipeg.

Josh Norris scored the lone goal for Ottawa, which was playing the second game of a back-to-back and had lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on the road Friday.

Stars 4, Coyotes 0

Goaltender Jake Oettinger beat Arizona for the first time, Radek Faksa scored twice in Dallas’ three-goal first period, and the Stars opened their eight-game homestand with a blanking of the Coyotes.

Oettinger (21-7-4) stopped 33 shots for his sixth career shutout, fourth this season and second this week. He is 8-2-1 in his past 11 decisions.

Jamie Benn recorded his ninth power-play goal, Wyatt Johnston netted for the 12th time, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for the Stars, who beat Arizona for the 15th time in the past 18 contests (15-2-1).

Golden Knights 6, Capitals 2

Paul Cotter scored two goals and Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists as host Vegas snapped a season-long three-game losing streak with a victory over Washington.

It was Cotter’s second two-goal game of the season. Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist, Michael Amadio and Byron Froese each scored goals, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo both added two assists for Vegas, which finished a season-high seven-game homestand with a 3-4-0 mark. Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

T.J. Oshie and Marcus Johansson scored for Washington, which played without All-Star forward Alex Ovechkin, who was a late scratch for what the team called a lower-body injury.

Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Rem Pitlick scored at 2:14 of overtime and Montreal rallied to knock off visiting Toronto.

Pitlick scored the first overtime goal of his career on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Mike Hoffman on the rush. Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored for the Canadiens, who trailed 2-0 after the first period. Sam Montembeault made 36 saves.

Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won two straight. Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves. The Canadiens played without their leading goal scorer, forward Cole Caufield, who will undergo season-ending surgery to address a lingering right shoulder injury.

Predators 5, Kings 3

Matt Duchene capped a two-goal performance by snapping a tie with 6:26 remaining in the third period, lifting host Nashville over Los Angeles.

Nashville’s Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each recorded a goal and an assist and Cole Smith added his first career NHL goal. Captain Roman Josi notched three assists and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators, who avenged a 4-3 shootout loss to Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

Los Angeles defenseman Sean Durzi collected a goal and an assist and Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield also tallied. Captain Anze Kopitar notched two assists for the Kings, who have lost three in a row after winning 10 of their previous 13 games. Jonathan Quick made 22 saves in relief of Pheonix Copley, who yielded two goals on three shots early in the first period.

–Field Level Media