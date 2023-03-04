NHL roundup: Knights edge Devils in shootout

Shea Theodore scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout and Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Adin Hill, playing in his 100th career NHL game, made a career-high 47 saves and stopped all four shootout attempts for the Golden Knights, who broke a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the idle Los Angeles Kings.

It was the first three-point game of the season by Marchessault. Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Ivan Barbashev added a pair of assists for Vegas, which improved to 8-1-2 over its past 11 games.

Dawson Mercer tied the franchise record with a goal in his eighth straight game and Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey, which had a three-game win streak snapped. Akira Schmid finished with 24 saves.

Kraken 4, Blue Jackets 2

Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg each had a goal and an assist as Seattle defeated host Columbus.

Jordan Eberle and Brandon Tanev also scored and Vince Dunn added two assists for the Kraken, who have won on each of the first three stops of a four-game trip that concludes Sunday against defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for Seattle. Patrik Laine and Adam Boqvist both had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who saw their three-game points streak (2-0-1) end. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 of 34 shots.

Oilers 6, Jets 3

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and two assists as Edmonton beat visiting Winnipeg.

Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto each had two goals and an assist, and Connor McDavid, whose five-game goal streak ended, had three assists for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for Edmonton, which earned its fourth win in six games.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 24 shots before being replaced by David Rittich (seven saves). Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a goal and an assist while Brenden Dillon and Mark Scheifele each scored a goal for the Jets, who have lost seven of eight (1-6-1).

Hurricanes 6, Coyotes 1

Sebastian Aho registered two goals and an assist, Shayne Gostisbehere scored in his Carolina debut and the Hurricanes prevailed in Tempe, Ariz.

Brent Burns recorded a career-high four assists for Carolina, which had lost two in a row. The Hurricanes’ Martin Necas produced a goal and two assists, Jaccob Slavin had a goal and an assist and Antti Raanta made 17 saves.

Lawson Crouse scored his 20th goal of the season for the Coyotes, who have lost four of their past five games. Karel Vejmelka stopped 36 shots.

Ducks 3, Canadiens 2

Mason McTavish scored midway through the third period to break a tie and Derek Grant collected two assists as host Anaheim defeated Montreal for its fourth win in five games.

Jayson Megna and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, and John Gibson made 26 saves.

Jonathan Drouin collected one goal and one assist and Nick Suzuki added a single for the Canadiens, who have dropped two straight games and three of their last four. Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots.

