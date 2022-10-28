NHL roundup: Jets spoil Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut

Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes’ debut at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 decision Friday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who rallied from an early two-goal deficit. Goaltender David Rittich made 19 saves in the victory.

Christian Fischer scored both goals for the Coyotes, and goalie Karel Vejmelka kept them in the game with 32 saves at Arizona State University’s new 5,000-seat venue.

The winner came after Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere turned the puck over at the offensive blue line, giving Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois a breakaway down the left wing. Dubois got to the faceoff circle before sending a pass across the slot to Wheeler for a one-timer as Vejmelka tried to scramble across the crease.

Islanders 6, Hurricanes 2

Josh Bailey scored a go-ahead goal in his 1,000th NHL game as New York beat Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Brock Nelson posted two third-period goals, while Oliver Wahlstrom and Matt Martin scored earlier for the Islanders, who have won back-to-back games. Zach Parise had a short-handed goal into an empty net. Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier each posted two assists and goalie Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves just two nights after shutting out the New York Rangers.

Martin Necas and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes, who hadn’t played a home game in more than two weeks. Carolina’s Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots.

Canucks 5, Penguins 1

Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist and Spencer Martin made 34 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

After going 0-5-2 in their first seven games, the Canucks have picked up victories on consecutive days. Vancouver got its first win Friday, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-4.

Ilya Mikheyev had two assists for Vancouver. Tanner Pearson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and J.T. Miller scored the Canucks’ other goals. Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins, and Tristan Jarry stopped 24 shots.

Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 0

Boston scored three goals in the second period and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves en route to a win over host Columbus.

Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak all scored for the Bruins, who have won five consecutive games and improved to 8-1-0.

Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves over the first two periods before Daniil Tarasov entered the Blue Jackets net in relief. Tarasov stopped all six shots he saw in the third.

Golden Knights 4, Ducks 0

Logan Thompson made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season to help lead Vegas past Anaheim in Las Vegas for its third straight victory.

It was the third career shutout for Thompson, who improved to 4-2-0 on the season while also becoming the first goaltender in the NHL with two shutouts this season.

Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Roy also scored goals for Vegas. John Gibson stopped 14 of 18 shots for the Ducks, who dropped their seventh straight game. He was pulled after the second period.

Devils 1, Avalanche 0

Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves and Jack Hughes scored a third-period goal to give New Jersey a shutout win over visiting Colorado in Newark, N.J. The Devils are 5-1-0 in their past six games.

After a scoreless 40 minutes, Hughes broke the deadlock 2:59 into the third period. On a New Jersey power play, Hughes collected his third goal of the season, firing a quick shot from the circle that beat a screened Pavel Francouz (22 saves).

Colorado saw its two-game winning streak end, and the Avalanche took just their second shutout loss since the start of the 2021-22 season.

–Field Level Media